“Probably Smart to See if He Ever Fully Recovers”: NFL Fans Understand Why Lions Remain Silent on Aidan Hutchinson’s Contract Extension

There’s been a bit of a stall in the edge rusher market currently in the NFL. Micah Parsons, T.J. Watt, and Trey Hendrickson are each expected to land big, potential record-breaking contracts, but none of the three standouts have been extended yet. So, the noise around them has only intensified in recent weeks. But there’s another impending contract situation that’s flying under the radar.

Another star defensive end due for a contract extension is Detroit Lions pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson. Yet, despite the team locking in other key players like Penei Sewell, Amon-Ra St. Brown, and Kerby Joseph, they’ve remained mum on Hutchinson. Why, you ask?

In a recent article written by ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio, the journalist explained that there hasn’t been progress on an extension for Hutchinson due to his tibia and fibula fracture from last year. The team might be waiting to see if he can move past the injury and stay healthy.

“The problem is the serious leg injury suffered by Hutchinson in 2024. The Lions presumably want to be sure he’ll be back to where he was before assuming the financial risk that he possibly won’t be,” Florio speculates.

He also notes that Hutchinson, on the other hand, should “want his financial reward before assuming the risk of a new injury.”

As Micah Parsons, T.J. Watt, and Trey Hendrickson push for new deals, few are paying attention to the Lions not yet paying Aidan Hutchinson. https://t.co/KsAUHi2tEX — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) June 18, 2025

With star edge rushers like Watt, Parsons, and Hendrickson likely to break the bank and reset the market this offseason, Florio pointed out that the Lions may have to pay Hutchinson even more next offseason if he stays healthy and performs well.

Fans, however, don’t seem to mind waiting. They see the logic in the Lions’ approach. “Probably smart to see if he ever fully recovers,” a fan reacted.

“Are they waiting to see if he can play at his level????? That injury was bad…,” another fan replied.

While some fans pointed out that the Lions are taking a cautious approach to a contract extension with Hutchinson, others noted that it isn’t much of a concern, as he isn’t entering a contract year yet.

“He’s only entering his 4th season, coming off a major injury, and the Lions control his rights for 2 more seasons,” they said. “Micah is entering the final year of his contract. Big difference.”

Another fan noted that Hutchinson still has two years left on his deal, suggesting the Lions would likely revisit contract talks next offseason.

Probably because he still has 2 years left on his deal Mike. Pipe down — The Tactician (@MCDCig) June 18, 2025

In three NFL seasons, Hutchinson has recorded 122 combined tackles, 29 tackles for loss, 28.5 sacks, four interceptions, four forced fumbles, and four fumble recoveries. He was named to the Pro Bowl in 2023. Last season, before his injury, he led the NFL in sacks with 7.5 through five games.

Do you think Hutchinson will bounce back in 2025?