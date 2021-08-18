“Get Yo A** Outta Here”: When Antonio Brown Caught Up With Xavier Rhodes After 2017 Week 2 Matchup

Antonio Brown vs. Xavier Rhodes hardly sounds like a blockbuster matchup these days, but back in 2017 when the pair went head-to-head in week 2, it did not disappoint.

AB’s time with the Pittsburgh Steelers feels like ages ago. After consistently being the top WR in the league, Brown went through an ugly series of events, including arrests, that led to most NFL fans turning against him.

However, he re-united with Tom Brady last season (yes, they were actually teammates in New England no matter how odd it sounds to say out loud) and won his first Super Bowl.

But before his crazy redemption arc, AB was a part of Pittsburgh’s killer offense featuring Big Ben, Le’Veon Bell, a budding Juju Smith-Schuster, and himself.

So when he went against against Xavier Rhodes, then one of the top cornerbacks in football, it was a matchup that attracted a lot of attention.

Antonio Brown and Xavier Rhodes’s Hilarious Post-Game Conversation

Throughout the game, which the Steelers won 26-9, the pair exchanged all types of pleasantries. Both of them actually grew up in the same town in Miami, and used to train together in the summer, so it stayed friendly.

It was pretty evenly balanced between the duo, with AB hauling in 5 of 11 targets for 62 yards and no TDs. It made for great viewing, but what remains popular about that game are the mic’d up moments.

Since Brown was wearing a microphone the whole game, fans got an inside view of his gameday experience. And when the NFL released the soundbite, it became an instant classic.

Rhodes and Brown caught up after the game, and the latter was adamant to know about the former’s new move he used in the game. Brown joked, “Boy yo a** got some technique, boy. You ain’t showed me that sh*t this summer.”

“Where you pulled me? Right here? Get yo a** outta here!”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M0s_T6mRIFY

