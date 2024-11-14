“Giants Fans, Jets Fans You Can Shut Up”: Tom Brady Insults Both New York Teams In a Sweep

Oct 13, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Fox Sports broadcaster Tom Brady before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and Detroit Lions at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The NFL hasn’t been easy on both the teams in New York. The Giants and the Jets are struggling to keep their playoff dreams afloat despite it just being the mid-season. That didn’t stop Tom Brady from having his share of fun with that fact.

Advertisement

In conversation with Alyson Shontell in his interview with Fortune Magazine in New York, Tom Brady broke the ice with the audience by making an insulting joke about their franchise.

It was a very sporty way to start the interview as the host asked Patriots fans to give a cheer. Failing to get a flattering response she asked all the non-Patriots fans to cheer out loud. The few hoots from the New York crowd gave Tom the indication that it was going to be an interesting evening.

“Got a lot of Wolverines out there. I love that,” Brady said seeing how many attendees rooted for his alma mater. But that didnt stop him from pulling the legs of all the New York residents.

“Giants fans, Jets fans you can shut up. We don’t need to hear from you at all,” Brady said jokingly, implying how pathetic their seasons have been going.

“You can’t say that, we’re in New York,” the hostess told the NFL legend.

“I don’t care,” Brady replied with a smirk. Even the Harvard Business School professor, Nitin Nohria, who was sitting next to Brady partly agreed with him, as he himself claimed that the Giants fans are in no position to cheer.

The Giants and the Jets continue to hang from the cliff

New York hasn’t seen the light of NFL success, especially after Eli Manning. Both the Giants and the Jets have been taking a rough beating for many years and this season was no different.

Interestingly, the Giants and the Jets haven’t had a combined record of above .500 since 2011, when they combined for 17-15. With how the season is unfolding, it won’t be surprising to see the two teams carry this stat for one more year.

The Giants struggle to get over their status as the worst in the league with Daniel Jones as their signal caller. Meanwhile, the Jets who set the highest of expectations this season by uniting Davante Adams with the rest of his crew, fail to secure wins as they should.

With both teams combining for a grand total of five wins out of 20 games played, it appears only a miracle can turn their destiny around. Until then they have to play the clown of all the NFL jokes.