Giants HC Brian Daboll Cleverly Escapes From a Tricky Travis Hunter Question

The New York Giants hold the No. 3 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. And they’ve got a whole lot of holes to fill. That can be viewed as both a positive and a negative. The positive is that they have a lot of options in terms of which way they want to go with that prized selection. The negative is that all those holes mean they’re not a very good team.

Nabbing a quarterback was obviously on the table, as the only QBs on their roster until recently were Tommy DeVito and Jameis Winston. However, they recently signed Russell Wilson, presumably to be their starting QB in 2025. That makes it more likely they go with the best player available at No. 3.

And considering the No. 1 pick is likely going to be used on Miami QB Cam Ward (no matter who makes that selection), the Giants’ choices at No. 3 are probably either Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter or Colorado WR/CB hybrid Travis Hunter. As has probably happened to him every other day over the last two months, Giants head coach Brian Daboll was asked about Hunter recently, and he had more to say than usual.

“I appreciate the question, I think he’s a good player both ways… It takes a long time to evaluate him because there’s a lot of tape. It’s really remarkable what he has done and the ability to perform at that level not really getting a rest. So he’s been a fun player to evaluate and to meet and talk with. He’s a heck of a player… We’ll evaluate him at both spots.”

Brian Daboll says Travis Hunter’s college career was “remarkable” and that he’s been a “fun player to evaluate, meet, and talk with” He won’t say if the Giants have a position preference for him pic.twitter.com/AMWHiMuGVg — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) April 1, 2025

The reporters were clearly trying to get Daboll to say whether he saw Hunter as a cornerback or receiver. But, sticking to his guns, he stayed mum on that topic. Instead, he simply sang Hunter’s praises for the hard work he does to be able to have the stamina to play both ways. However, most NFL decision-makers have been saying that they expect Hunter to be a world-class cornerback while playing 15-20 snaps as an offensive jolt at wide receiver.

Mike Tannenbaum recently did a mock draft for ESPN. He had the Cleveland Browns pipping the Giants to Hunter by nabbing him with their No. 2 overall pick. The Giants then settled for Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham.

In Dane Brugler’s most recent mock for The Athletic, the Giants traded up to No. 1 to take Cam Ward rather than sitting and taking what they get at No. 3. Meanwhile, Pro Football Focus’ last mock had the Giants taking Abdul Carter over Hunter, who dropped to No. 5.

We believe it’s far more likely for the Browns to take Hunter at No. 2 than for the hybrid player to fall past both them and the Giants. There is also the possibility that the Giants do trade up for Ward like Brugler predicted. However, that might take more capital than the Giants are willing to give up for a guy in Ward who is the top QB in this class, but not considered to be any sort of generational talent.

There’s also the possibility that the Giants’ brass falls in love with Shedeur Sanders and takes him at No. 3. Russell Wilson would be none too pleased, but the New York faithful would definitely be excited about having Deion Sanders’ son under center.