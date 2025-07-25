Exclusive: O.J. McDuffie Says Dolphins’ Transition From Don Shula to Jimmy Johnson Was “Truly a Letdown”

The Miami Dolphins selected wide receiver O.J. McDuffie with the No. 25 overall pick of the 1993 NFL Draft. The Penn State posted a combined 56 receptions, 685 yards, and three touchdowns across his first two seasons, but broke out in year three by recording 62 catches for 819 yards and eight scores. He was Dan Marino’s favorite weapon during the final stage of the Hall of Famer signal-caller’s NFL career.

McDuffie’s arrival on the scene came under head coach Don Shula. He played for Jimmy Johnson during his peak years. With those two Hall of Fame head coaches and Marino throwing him the ball, you’d think he’d have very few negative words about his playing days. Despite producing for Johnson, though, McDuffie’s time with him was anything but joyous.

McDuffie’s admission came during an exclusive interview with The SportsRush’s Shubham Bhargava. The eight-year wideout told The SportsRush that, “going from Don Shula to Jimmy Johnson was truly a letdown… because I went from one great coach to just an alright coach.” And he’s certain he’s not the only Dolphin who feels that way.

“I’m not a big Jimmy Johnson fan. We both know that. He knows that. He’s not a fan of mine [and] I’m not a fan of his, so the transition [from Shula to Johnson] was tough. A couple guys on the team — myself, [Dan] Marino [and] other guys — had to go back and prove ourselves to him that we could play football at a high level… fortunately, I was able to prove that to him.” O.J. McDuffie

As mentioned, McDuffie spent the best seasons of his career with Johnson leading Miami’s charge. In 1998, the 29-year-old receiver posted career highs in yards (1,050) and receptions (90). The latter figure led the NFL that year. Unfortunately, further ascension up the receiving ranks never came to fruition.

O.J. McDuffie speaks on the toll of his career-ending ailment

On Nov. 21, 1999, in a Week 11 matchup versus the New England Patriots, O.J. McDuffie injured his toe. He missed the Dolphins’ next three contests because of the injury before returned in Week 15. He played Week 16, too, but never felt quite right. The reason? The ailment that plagued him was much more serious than he knew. It wasn’t just a toe injury: it was turf toe.

Turf toe is as aggravating as it is painful. Football players far and wide have spoken on the mental anguish it can cause. Turf toe finished Hall of Fame linebacker Jack Lambert’s career in 1985. A decade-and-a-half later, it brought the same wretched end to McDuffie’s football life. It was the first and last big injury he ever suffered playing the sport he loved. Unsurprisingly, it wasn’t easy to get through.

“It impacted me a lot. Physically, obviously, and mentally as well… I went through my whole football career, from Pee Wees to junior high, high school to college, and then most of my pro career without any major injuries. For me to get hurt… it was devastating. It really was… it weighed on me, it weighed on my family, and it weighed on my teammates as well.” O.J. McDuffie

McDuffie didn’t know his ailment was what ESPN, in an Oct. 2021 article, once labeled “one of the most dreaded and debilitating injuries in the NFL.” After his retirement in 200, he filed a medical malpractice lawsuit against former Miami team physician Dr. John Uribe, alleging that the doctor’s actions — or lack thereof — caused the premature end to his career. McDuffie initially won his lawsuit, but the original ruling was later overturned.

When McDuffie hauled in his 90th catch in 1998, he became the first Dolphin to ever crack that reception threshold. He’s believed to be the first player in NFL history to make at least 90 receptions and return at least 10 punts without a fumble. You can hear more stories about his time in the NFL on The Fish Tank podcast.