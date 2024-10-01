“The Number Is Absurd”: Chad Johnson Expresses Concern as NFL Reports Over 300 Injuries Till Week 4

On left- Former Cincinnati Bengals player, Chad Johnson, and on right-Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice (4) is carted off the field after an injury.

Injuries are part and parcel of the game, and in physically demanding sports like football, they are a common occurrence. However, injury counts have been rising this season, with a staggering 300 in just four weeks. The astonishing number of injuries has surprised many, like Chad Johnson, who has voiced his concern on this matter.

During the most recent episode of The Nightcap, Ocho expressed disbelief at the number of injuries, with the season only four weeks old. He pointed out that most of these aren’t even serious injuries, just small issues like soft-tissue problems, though significant enough to spend some time on the sidelines.

“You know how many injuries we have in general, just the league in its totality. I’m not talking about significant injuries, I’m just talking about soft tissue, ankle, and stuff with you just out, missing time for whatever reason. I know injuries happen but it’s just that the number is absurd on how many people are hurt and we are only in week 4.”

The extent of injuries didn’t shock Shannon, who believes it will continue to rise by the time we reach the playoffs.

With an absurd number of injuries, many notable players missed Week 4 action. While some are sidelined with minor issues, others are dealing with more serious ones and will likely miss several weeks of game time.

Notable names who missed week 4 of the NFL season with injuries

Important players from many franchises suffered injuries in week 4, leaving the match early. As reported by the NFL, the Falcons LB Troy Henderson missed their week 4 matchup against the Saints with a knee injury. The Bills are already short in the secondary, and Taylor Rapp also left the Ravens game with a concussion.

The Bears and the Browns O-linemen, Teven Jenkins and Pocic, both suffered ribs and ankle injuries in their respective matchups, leaving the game early. The Bengals’s star DE Trey Hendricksen didn’t participate in their win over the Panthers with a neck stinger.

For the Broncos, Tyler Badie left the Jets’ game in the 1st quarter with a back injury. Both WR Christian Watson and defender Devonte Wyatt left their defeat against the Vikings early with ankle injuries.

Joe Flacco came off the bench again to relive Anthony Richardson, who suffered a hip pointer against the Steelers. He spent the last season on the sidelines with an ACL tear. RB Jonathan Taylor too left the field in 2nd Q with a mild ankle sprain. Josh Allen suffered a concussion for the Jags.

Elsewhere, Rashee Rice became another casualty in an already depleted Chiefs wideout room. The receiver is believed to have torn his ACL and could be out for the season. Taysom Hill didn’t play for the Saints in week 4, and Tyrann Mathieu too left early with a groin problem. Eagles safety Reed Blankenship likely suffered a heat stroke in Tampa and was ruled out of the game.

Cordarrelle Patterson and O-Lineman James Daniels both didn’t participate due to ankle injuries against the Colts. The Niners, with an already big injury list, also lost Fred Warner and Jacob Cowing to ankle and shoulder injuries, respectively. Trey Palmer suffered a concussion in the win over the Eagles.

The Bucs and the Dolphins are the worst-hit franchises with injuries, with over 20 players listed on IR or are questionable.