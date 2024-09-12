“Over My F**king Dead Body”: Jon Bon Jovi Narrates How Jerry Jones Once Tried Luring Him to Buy the Cowboys

What would’ve happened if rock legend Bon Jovi was the owner of America’s team? Well, Jerry Jones tried to make it happen, despite Bon Jovi’s New Jersey roots and his very vocal support of the Patriots.

Advertisement

Bon Jovi recalled the encounter with Jones on Julian Edelman’s “Game with Names” podcast when he found himself heading to the heart of Cowboys territory while planning to purchase the Philadelphia Soul.

His connection in Dallas was Bill Parcells, then the Cowboys’ head coach and a close friend of the musician. Upon arriving at the airport, Bon Jovi and his entourage were picked up in a white van to head on their way to the Cowboys’ facility.

Once they reached Jerry Jones’ office, they entered a room full of the Cowboys’ ownership group and Bon Jovi found himself on the receiving end of Jerry Jones’ “great” salesmanship.

The conversation started innocently enough, with Jones praising Bon Jovi’s investment in the Arena Football League. Then gradually, Jones began to float the idea of Bon Jovi developing an interest in the Cowboys and eventually considering a part in their ownership. This caught the musician completely off guard.

Without missing a beat, Bon Jovi’s New Jersey roots kicked in. He told Jones,

“We don’t like the Dallas Cowboys, we don’t like anything to do with Dallas Cowboys.“

Instead of being offended, Jones pulled off what Bon Jovi described as “the coolest thing ever.”

Jones dismissed the white van that was supposed to take them back to the airport. In its place, the Dallas Cowboys’ official team bus rolled up and Jones’ offered it as their new ride. But this grand gesture only cemented Bon Jovi’s refusal.

“Over my f**king dead body,” the rockstar recalled saying, his New Jersey attitude in full force. He then hilariously reached into his leather satchel and pulled out a secret weapon – a game-day jersey of the New York Giants legend Michael Strahan.

Wielding the jersey like a talisman, Bon Jovi added, “Back off Jones, back off!” It was as if he was fending off a vampire with garlic, using the rival team’s jersey to ward off Jones’ charm offensive.

It was quite clear that Bon Jovi’s loyalty to his home region trumped any temptation to align with “America’s Team,” despite his passion for the NFL and previous interest in part-ownership of teams like the Atlanta Falcons and Buffalo Bills.