Giants Rookie Malik Nabers Shares Honest Opinion on Team’s New Uniform

DETROIT, MI – APRIL 25: LSU Tigers wide receiver Malik Nabers arrives at the NFL, American Football Herren, USA Draft Red Carpet event on April 25, 2024 at Fox Theatre in Detroit, MI. (Photo by John Smolek/Icon Sportswire) NFL: APR 25 2024 Draft EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon24042545

If Malik Nabers doesn’t like his own team’s jersey, there must be something seriously wrong with it. Formerly a Tiger and now a Giant, Nabers recently shared his honest thoughts about the new ‘Century Red’ uniform his team unveiled last Thursday. He shares a similar sentiment to that of the majority of fans but also acknowledges that if there’s one person who can wear it and exude charisma, it’s him.

At the NFLPA rookie premiere, Sports Illustrated posed a question to Malik Nabers about his feelings regarding the new uniform and requested his honest feedback. Without skipping a beat, the star receiver remarked, “It’s gonna be hard to swag it out. That’s all I got to say about it.” But Nabers had more to say than that.

When the reporter asked, ‘How do you make that look good?’ an unenthusiastic Nabers said, ‘I don’t know. Imma see when I put it on.’ But the reporter assured the Giants wideout that if there’s anyone who can pull it off, it’s actually him, to which Nabers said, “Oh, of course, fo sho.”

It’s worth mentioning that the NY Giants unveiled the ‘Century Red’ jersey in honor of their 100th season. According to Giants.com, the entire roster will don the red jersey with blue midsection in only two of their games. The jerseys will feature white bordering stripes that match the white numerals. The color coding of their socks will precisely match the shirt.

The pants will come in a tan hue, which, according to the majority, is an eyesore for the entire ensemble. The helmet will also feature a blue and red theme, reminiscent of what the Big Blue wore from 1937 to 1947.

The pants and socks, however, hail from 1925, making them a century old, while the jersey was worn by the team in 1935. Last but not least, every jersey, whether it’s the ‘Century Red’ or the royal blue and royal red jerseys, will bear a 100-season patch on the front. That being said, fans are still not impressed with the jerseys.

Fans React to Malik Nabers’ Comments

The former LSU star recently signed a four-year, $29.2 million contract with the Giants, who picked him 6th overall. However, the football community feels that Malik Nabers doesn’t want to stay in New York. Fans are flooding the comment sections of any post featuring the star wideout, and his interview clip was no exception. The majority of comments express a similar sentiment: “Free Malik.”

There are, however, a few fans who showed discontent with the jerseys, with some pointing fingers at specifically the ‘pants’, while others felt that the overall uniforms were ‘trash’. See for yourselves:

With that being said, Malik Nabers brings much-needed firepower to the Giants’ offensive front. While many anticipated QB Daniel Jones’ departure by the start of the 2024 season, the franchise has chosen to roll the dice with him. Therefore, it’s safe to say that the QB-receiver duo will have ample opportunity to prove themselves and elevate each other to greater heights.