“Give Him His MVP”: RGIII and Shannon Sharpe Endorse Lamar Jackson After Record-Breaking Game vs. the Browns

Braden Ramsey
Published

Jan 4, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) arrives before the game against the Cleveland Browns at M&T Bank Stadium.

Jan 4, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) arrives before the game against the Cleveland Browns at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson etched his name into the NFL’s record book on Saturday afternoon. He eclipsed 4,000 passing yards – and reached 40 touchdown passes – with his 12-yard scoring strike to Mark Andrews in the second quarter of Baltimore’s 35-10 victory over the Cleveland Browns.

In the process, the QB became the first player in NFL history to post 4,000 passing yards and 800 rushing yards in the same season. When he reached 900 rushing yards later in the game, he became the founding member of the 4,000-900 club as well.

Jackson’s tremendous accomplishment led two former NFL superstars to proclaim him the league’s MVP winner. Both Shannon Sharpe and Robert Griffin III told the NFL to “give Lamar his MVP” on Twitter/X.

Unsurprisingly, Sharpe and RG3’s shared opinion sparked debate in their respective comment sections.

Fans debate 2024 NFL MVP race on social media

As mentioned, Lamar Jackson has been incredible this season. There is literally nobody else who has posted the numbers he recorded in league history. Despite this, he was not the betting favorite to win MVP when Week 18 began. He sat second (+200) in FanDuel Sportsbook’s odds behind Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (-275).

The fight between Allen and Jackson for MVP honors has been intense all year long. The discourse between their respective backers has been more passionate. Both groups have spewed great vitriol across the aisle throughout the season. There thankfully wasn’t anything too crazy littering Sharpe and RG3’s mentions, but fans both supported and disputed their position there.

DraftKings Sportsbook still held Allen (-235) as the favorite over Jackson (+185) at the time of writing. They also had Joe Burrow (+1400) as a much closer candidate than FanDuel did at the start of the day (+2500). FanDuel’s current odds were unavailable at the time of writing.

Whether they should or not, Jackson’s past MVP wins will undoubtedly play a role in this year’s voting process. However, Jackson capturing the AFC North title on Saturday instead of settling for a wild-card berth immensely helped his case. It will be interesting to see the way things ultimately unfold during the 2025 NFL Honors on Feb. 6.

Braden Ramsey

Braden Ramsey

Braden Ramsey has always been a big NFL fan. He has written about the league for various outlets, and covered the sport at a number of levels throughout his life. His favorite team is the Baltimore Ravens. When he's not writing, Braden can be found enjoying comedy of all kinds and hanging out with friends.

