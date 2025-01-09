“Give Him That Crown”: Travis Hunter Reckons Nobody Deserves MVP Award More Than Lamar Jackson

With the regular season behind us, the MVP debate is heating up. In the closely contested race, both Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen occupy the top spots to bag the coveted honors. While Lamar has stats backing him, Allen has done more with less this season—sitting atop a better record with a team no one thought would even make the playoffs. This has left fans torn, but there’s a clear winner for Travis Hunter.

The Heisman winner is firmly in camp Lamar Jackson and believes no one else deserves the award more than him. According to him, there shouldn’t even be a debate, considering how Jackson has played all season. He said on ‘The Travis Hunter Show’:

“There ain’t nothing to be said about this. He’s having a record-breaking season. Give him the crown. Give him the MVP he deserves it. He done everything he can at this point. He’s got to take it home. The best player this year. He’s literally the trophy.”

Lamar has thrown for 4172 yards (6th in the league) along with 41 TD passes (2nd in the league). He has turned the ball over only nine times (four picks and five fumbles) this season and boasts a completion percentage of 66.7. He also leads the NFL in both QBR at 77.5 and a passer rating of 119.5.

The two-time MVP has also added 915 rushing yards, with four rushing TDs. This takes his total to 5087 yards and 45 total TDs. He is the only QB with 40+ TD passes and less than five intercepted passes in a single season. The numbers say he is the MVP and so does the game tape.

While Jackson has the support of Travis Hunter, there’s someone who’s firmly against Lamar taking home his third MVP honors.

Skip Bayless doesn’t support Jackson’s bid for third MVP

Skip doesn’t think the Ravens QB should be MVP a third time, pointing out his lack of success in the playoffs. He argued that Lamar shouldn’t strive for another MVP and rather should focus on going to the AFC championship game and even further.

Bayless emphasized that earning a third MVP won’t matter much if the Ravens lose at home to the Pittsburgh Steelers come Sunday.

“I can make a strong case that Lamar Jackson deserves the MVP again but I don’t want him to win MVP again. I want him to win the AFC Championship game. I wouldn’t mind it if he won his first Super Bowl. But not another MVP. Not a third MVP,” said Bayless on his YouTube show.

The analyst wants Jackson to take his regular season form well into the postseason, and finally get over the hump by winning the Lombardi Trophy, rather than chase another MVP.

Josh Allen currently leads the race with -200 odds, followed closely by the Ravens QB at +200.