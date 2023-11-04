“Give Me a F**king Good Looking Picture Please”: Dan Patrick Candidly Reveals to Erin Andrews What Jimmy V Told Him During their Final Meet

Jimmy Valvano had a sensational impact on the sports world and beyond. His rise to the legend he was began with the 1983 NCAA Men’s National Championship, where his NC State team had a remarkable victory. From that day on, Valvano’s exuberance and positive spirit had won many hearts. He quickly became “Jimmy V,” a beloved basketball legend who won the hearts of all who witnessed his infectious enthusiasm. Even his 1983 N.C. State Wolf Pack’s improbable championship run was a testament to his coaching prowess. He had always emphasized the importance of heart and teamwork.

In the latest segment of the Calm Down Podcast, when Erin Andrews discussed Jimmy V with Dan Patrick, it overwhelmed him. Recalling his fond memories, The Dan Patrick Show’s famed podcaster revealed how he had avoided Valvano. Delving into details, as he became emotional, he said how he even told Jimmy ‘the why’ behind it.

“I’d been avoiding him coz my dad died of cancer. And I told him that…He asked, ‘How long did they tell you? Tell your dad he had to live?’ and I said six months. And he goes like, how long did he live? I said 6 months, and oh, it crushed him.”

Later, he revealed how it was crushing for Jimmy, but when he asked Dan for a favor, he couldn’t refuse. The favor? In Patrick’s own words, “When I die, the picture over your shoulder when you’re doing SportsCenter, will you give me an f**k**g good picture, please?”

After all, it’s not hard to believe that Jimmy V was a man of words, and his 1993 ESPY Awards speech, delivered just two months before his passing, remains a defining moment in his legacy.

Jimmy V’s Iconic Speech

The ESPYs on March 4, 1993, marked the iconic Valvano speech, where he spoke passionately about the enduring strength of the human spirit as he fought his battle with the disease. In this heartfelt speech, Jimmy Valvano reflected on his battle with cancer and the importance of living with enthusiasm and purpose. Valvano began by expressing his gratitude for being mentioned alongside Arthur Ashe, emphasizing the honor it represents.

He had even shared his philosophy on life, summed up in three daily goals: laughter, thoughtful reflection, and being moved to tears by emotions. Jimmy V, being the icon he was, couldn’t help but recall a coaching anecdote inspired by Vince Lombardi’s principles, emphasizing the importance of family, religion, and his passion for Rutgers basketball.

Moreover, his leadership during this trying time was truly remarkable. Valvano was a man of commitment, who fought hard to live up against cancer. His battle was a testament to life and led to the establishment of the Jimmy V. Foundation, with ESPN’s support, dedicated to finding a cure even long after he was gone. Their motto? “Don’t give up…don’t ever give up,” became a rallying cry for cancer research.

Jimmy Valvano was a man of principles and his endearing message of resilience, laughter, and hope continues to inspire many to date. Especially the one in the face of adversity battling cancer. While in his speech he asserted that he would do his best to be there next year, Valvano died at age 47 on April 28, 1993, less than two months after his famous ESPY speech, following a nearly year-long battle with metastatic adenocarcinoma.