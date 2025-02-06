Greg Olsen Tackles Popular Narrative Claiming He Has “Personal Animosity” Against Tom Brady

Ever since FOX replaced Greg Olsen with Tom Brady, fans have been making wild claims of personal animosity between them. Olsen recently slipped up in an interview, making it sound as though he was jealous of Brady in the role he once had. However, he has now set the record straight, clearing up that these rumors are false. In reality, their relationship is actually blossoming.

Advertisement

The rumors of tension began a week ago when Olsen sat down with The Athletic to discuss his new role at FOX. When asked if he “resented” the situation, Olsen explained that while ‘resentment’ wasn’t quite the right word, it wasn’t too far off.

Before that interview as well, in a series of interviews that he did to promote an event, he was asked how it felt to be kicked off the FOX postseason broadcast this year. And Olsen put it bluntly. “It sucks,” he said to the Charlotte Observer.

Circle back to The Athletic interview, and Olsen elaborated on his feelings about the situation:

“I don’t have any ill will — there’s no personal resentment towards Tom, or obviously K.B. and Erin [Andrews]. I still talk to all of them fairly regularly… But yeah, it’s hard to sit there and watch games that, over the last couple of years, you were preparing for and you were calling.”

It was a candid response from someone still employed by the network. Olsen didn’t hesitate to express the emotional toll of watching Brady take over the role he once held. However, he was careful not to let anyone think he held any ill will toward Tom, his replacement—which was a delicate line to walk while being open.

Fans, of course, took those quotes and ran with them, jumping to conclusions and trying to create a rivalry between the two. A week later, it prompted Olsen to go on Good Morning Football and walk back what he originally said about the GOAT.

“I know my comments last week took on a crazy storm. I actually have talked to Tom regularly throughout the season. We’ve gotten to know each other really well. I have a ton of respect for him, which goes without saying. But like, I’ve really enjoyed getting to know him as a guy since he’s joined FOX. So this whole narrative of ‘I hate watching him call games’ and all that is not true.”

Now, we know from Olsen, the horse’s mouth as they’d say, that he has no qualms with Brady. It’s just a tough situation that’s been handed to him. But he’s a big boy; Olsen will be okay.

Olsen actually wants Brady to succeed.

“I like Tom, I want to see him. I’ve tried to help him and answered questions to the best that I can. I want to see him do well. I want to see him and Kevin and E.A. and Tom Rinaldi have a great broadcast,” he concluded.

Greg Olsen sets the record straight on Tom Brady @gmfb pic.twitter.com/ZdVFPl6gTS — Kyle Brandt (@KyleBrandt) February 6, 2025

Although, it is a tough situation. Olsen worked for the FOX broadcast for three years before Brady joined the network. He even called games that Tom played in. But networks were always waiting for the GOAT to get into broadcasting, and FOX signed him to a historic contract to support that idea.

Someone was going to get the short end of the stick to make room; it just happened to be Olsen. It’s good that he hasn’t gotten upset at Tom for it. If anything, it’s FOX he should be mad at.