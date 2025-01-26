“Comes Over and Gives Me a Giant Hug”: Erin Andrews Revisits Sit-Down with Jayden Daniels Ahead of Commanders vs. Eagles Game

Beyond his extraordinary talent on the field, Daniels is widely regarded as an exceptional individual with strong character and a humble demeanor. Erin Andrews, who recently had the opportunity to meet Daniels, described the experience of meeting him as nothing short of a delight.

During the latest episode of Calm Down with Erin and Charissa, Andrews revisited her sit down and conversation with Daniels at the Commanders’ training facility and spoke highly of the LSU Alum.

“I go and do a sit down with him on Thursday. Hadn’t been to the Commanders’ facility in years. I called Jarett after that interview and I said- I would like Max Stoll to be just like Jayden Daniels. He is so calm and cool. He’s a rookie and doesn’t need to know who I am. Comes over and gives me a giant hug.”

Those are powerful words from Erin Andrews, someone who has spent much of her career around NFL players.

Reflecting on their meeting, Andrews shared that Daniels greeted her with a big smile, exuding humility at his core. She emphasized that nothing seemed to fluster or rattle him—his calm demeanor and grace set him apart.

Daniels is a model human being who deeply cherishes his parents. Coaches and teammates alike hold him in high regard, often speaking highly of his character. Andrews noted how gracious and appreciative he was during their interview, displaying a level of grace and poise that left a lasting impression on her.

After listening to Erin Andrews praise Jayden Daniels, Charissa Thompson shared her perspective on covering NFL players. She explained that for reporters, the job often becomes more than just a profession—it’s an opportunity to connect with remarkable individuals like Daniels.

Charrisa Thompson on being a reporter

While winning and losing are part of the game, Thompson highlighted how these relationships transcend the scoreboard. Reporters often root for the person rather than the team, and it’s tough to see players they admire experience setbacks.

Thompson also expressed her relief and joy for the Commanders’ fan base, which has endured difficult times over the years. Finally, they have a franchise face who isn’t just a phenomenal player but also an extraordinary individual. For a fan base that has waited so long for success, Jayden Daniels represents hope and a brighter future.

“This game is much more than a job for us. I just don’t want any of these people to lose. I understand it’s part of the game. But when you meet guys like Jayden or have those relationships, you root for the individual, sometimes even more than the team. What an amazing thing for that fan base too. Commanders fans have waited a long time.”

Jayden and the Commanders will take on the Eagles on the road in the NFC Championship to fight for a place in the Super Bowl.

But no matter what accolades the former Heisman winner achieves by the end of his career, his impact on those around him will be undeniable. True greatness extends beyond talent on the field—it’s about being an exceptional human being and a role model for future generations. That is the mark of real success and lasting achievement.