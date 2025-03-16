“We Didn’t Have Any Furniture”: Tristan Wirfs Reflects on How Hard His Mother Worked for Their Dream Home

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tackle Tristan Wirfs is the highest-paid offensive lineman in NFL history, thanks to his five-year, $140.6 million contract extension signed last August. His total value and average annual salary ($28.12 million) both set records for linemen. Now, he can afford any luxury he wants. This, however, is a stark contrast to the reality he grew up in.

Wirfs detailed his childhood living arrangement on Erin Andrews’ and Charissa Thompson’s Calm Down podcast. He told the duo he and his mother, Sarah, stayed in a trailer park with his grandmother before his mom bought her first home.

From there, he recounted a “core memory” of their initial experience in their new shelter. Sarah routinely pulled “12-hour shifts at Target and worked overnight” to afford their new space. And her checks? Just enough to secure the property and some essentials. Still, she still managed to find gear for Wirfs’ athletic pursuits — but not much else.

“I remember when my mom got her first house… we didn’t have any furniture. We just had two mattresses, and we put them together in the living room. That’s what we slept on… she [was] doing everything she can to just buy me cleats, buy me a baseball glove… she [has] always been the driving force of my athletic career,” an emotional Wirfs said.

The Bucs OT said he doesn’t remember what he lacked in his youth. His only memories center around “how hard [Sarah] worked.” He’s extremely grateful for the sacrifices she made and tries to show it now that he’s in the NFL.

Tristan Wirfs surprised his mom on NFL Draft Night

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 NFL Draft was held virtually. Had it been in person, Tristan would have been in the league’s green room. Instead, the Iowa prospect and his mother had to learn from home where he would begin his professional career.

Wirfs was still excited to take his mom to the draft, wanting her to bask in the moment she worked so hard to create for him. So, he took matters into his own hands and walked her down his own red carpet.

Tristan Wirfs (@TristanWirfs74) and his mom would be in Las Vegas for tonight’s draft, but because it’s virtual, they did what they could to still make it a special night, including a red carpet. pic.twitter.com/rRannNUitQ — Josh Christensen (@JCSportsGuy) April 23, 2020

Shortly after the 2020 NFL Draft, Sarah told ESPN’s Jenna Laine she was caught off guard by the gesture.

“That was the last thing I had ever expected. I didn’t think anything extra like that would be an option or that anyone would think of something like that. It was pretty special. I was pretty emotional,” Sarah told ESPN.

Tristan considered it the least he could do for his mother. After all, his work ethic was instilled from witnessing her trials and tribulations each day. Her efforts drove him to do everything he could to reach his ultimate potential. These days, he can give her everything she ever dreamed about giving him as a kid. And that’s something no one can take away from him as he continues their football journey.