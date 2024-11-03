“Give Me Cooper Rush”: Dak Prescott and Jerry Jones Get a Reality Check After Cowboys’ 5th Loss

The frustration continues for the Dallas Cowboys. The Dak Prescott-led team was supposed to put up a strong fight this week, with their opponents — the Falcons — coming into the game as the favorites. However, the Cowboys only held the lead once throughout the game after scoring their first field goal, and they ultimately lost by a score of 21-27.

Atlanta had home-field advantage too, but America’s Team is barely hanging by a thread for their playoff spot, making a win necessary. So, it’s understandable that much of the anger from this loss is being directed at Prescott and owner Jerry Jones.

Cowboys superfan and analyst Skip Bayless was the most furious this week about Dallas’ losing streak. Since Prescott was ruled out due to a hamstring issue and completed 18 of 24 passes, covering 133 yards and a lone touchdown, it gave the analyst plenty of fuel for his rage. So much so that he wrote on ‘X’ that Prescott is “turning into the most overpaid player in pro football history.”

In another tweet, Bayless sarcastically applauded Jerry Jones for leading the team astray. He wrote, “Congratulations, Jerry Jones. You outdid yourself.”

During his post-game analysis, Bayless made his case for QB2 Cooper Rush over Prescott for the Week 10 game against the Eagles. His caption for the post read, “Give me Cooper Rush over the most overpaid player in NFL History.”

He further added:

“I say that next Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles, at Jerry World, Cooper Rush gives the Dallas Cowboys a better chance than Dak Prescott.”

Bayless explained his take by noting that Cooper played good football in the fourth quarter, even without CeeDee Lamb by his side, who sustained a shoulder injury. The backup QB completed 13 out of 25 passes for 115 yards.

With Dak down and out with a hamstring injury and Cooper showcasing his skills, is it time for Mike McCarthy’s team to thrust the backup into the starting role? When compared to Prescott, Rush had identical stats against the Falcons by playing just one quarter, finishing with 115 yards and a touchdown.

As a result, some Cowboys fans and analysts believe Rush is the better pick than Prescott. Not surprisingly, Bayless shares the same sentiment.

“I just like watching Cooper Rush operate the offense more than I do Dak. Cooper Rush is more poised. He actually throws it better upfield. He’s a little more consistently accurate, especially on third and fourth down. I just like him for what he is made of,” the analyst concluded.

The Cowboys have not won a Super Bowl in nearly three decades. Fans are tired, and it shows. They are arguably already out of the playoffs this year, so paying Dak $60 million for an even worse season than that of 2023 just doesn’t make sense. But then again, that’s the nature of the NFL. Anything can happen, including the Cowboys making the postseason this year.

In the next three weeks, America’s Team will face off against the Eagles, Texans, and Commanders, and none of those matchups will come easy.