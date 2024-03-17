“Giving This Man Anything is Dangerous”: Michael Irvin Professes How the Chiefs Changed the Game After Patrick Mahomes Teams Up With Star WR

The Chiefs struggled offensively last season with their receivers leading the league in dropped catches. Thanks to their coaching and Mahomes’ brilliance, the team showed the NFL they can still be successful without an explosive talent like Tyreek Hill. But that didn’t stop Kansas City from signing a powerhouse WR, someone similar to Hill and capable of making a similar impact on the field.

They needed a wideout after losing Valdes Scantling, and Mecole Hardman, with Toney’s future in Kansas seeming over. After being linked to several free agents, the Chiefs decided to go for former Ravens star receiver Marquise ‘Hollywood’ Brown. He has been a free agent after being released by the Cardinals where he spent two mediocre seasons. However, former Cowboys star receiver Michael Irvin believes the move could take them to new heights and feels like a game changer.

During a recent episode of Undisputed, Irvin asserted that this is a great move. Mahomes has proved what he can do with a talent like this. They lost a receiver like Tyreek Hill, yet they ended up lifting consecutive Lombardy Trophies. 2-time NFL MVP can do a lot more with a lot less but giving him someone like Brown who can make explosive runs and is great at creating separation, can get the best out of Mahomes and elevate the offense even further. Even though the Chiefs have depended upon Mahomes and Kelce for the past 6 seasons, and will continue to do so, receivers like Brown and Rashee Rice have different skill sets and can provide something different on the field. Irvin said,

” This is a great move and we know now, and everybody understands that Patrick Mahomes with this kind of talent is dangerous. For the last few years, everybody talked about Tyreek Hill and okay, do you do? You lose a Tyreek Hill, the guy that knock the top off any defence and become back-to-back champions. Giving this man anything is dangerous but giving him somebody dangerous who is explosive and Marquise Brown has that ability.”

Hollywood Brown signed a year-long contract and despite all the optimism around him, fans are forgetting his constant battles with injury, which has hampered his production.

Marquise Brown Signs With the Chiefs for a Year

The Chiefs signed Brown on a 1 year, $7,000,000 contract, including an average annual salary of $7,000,000 as per Spotrac. This could potentially rise to $11 million through incentives. He brings a different aspect to the Chiefs offence that struggled offensively last season.

Even though he is not highly productive with only 574 yards on 51 receptions last season, he comes with explosiveness and speed that no one in Kansas City possesses and something they have been missing since the departure of Hill to the Dolphins. As per Forbes, he ran a 4.27 in the 40 at his Oklahoma Pro Day. Mahomes was unable to show his great arm talent and they struggled to make big plays. In 2023 Mahomes had the lowest yards per attempt (7.0) in his seven years. Brown’s speed certainly gives 2-time NFL MVP that option to make big throws and with Mahomes as his QB, Hollywood can certainly up his game and his production numbers.

One of the former teammates of Marquise had fun with the news that he joined the Chiefs. Kyler Murray decided to follow the trend and posted on X(formerly) that Brown ceased to exist for him and his former team Arizona Cardinals. But he still wishes him good luck.

The Chiefs are preparing for the next season as they aim to become the first team to do a three-peat. They still have few positions to fill and have around $9 million left in the cap space after the signing of Brown. They would be hoping to fill other positions that they need through the draft such as a rusher to complement Pacheco, a left tackle, a defensive tackle, etc. Despite signing Marquise Brown, they might still look for a receiver in the draft given Brown’s luck with the injuries.