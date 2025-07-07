“Go Back to Square One”: 3x Super Bowl Champion Patrick Mahomes Explains How He Resets Himself After a Grueling Season

After a 9-0 start to the regular season managed to yield a third consecutive Super Bowl appearance for the Kansas City Chiefs, their hopes at a historic three-peat were instantly dashed by the juggernaut that is the Philadelphia Eagles. Were it not for a pair of garbage-time touchdowns, their loss at Super Bowl LIX would have gone down as one of the most lopsided results of the Super Bowl era.

Andy Reid and Travis Kelce are now a year older and that much closer to retirement. Suffice to say, there are a lot of questions about the Chiefs heading into the 2025 regular season, and the most poignant one appears to be, how exactly do they plan to bounce back from such a devastating loss?

According to Mahomes, the process begins by reprioritizing the fundamentals.

“We go back to square one. Our fundamentals, practicing the right way, put in the work, put in the effort to prepare ourselves, because everybody is getting better. Everybody has the ultimate goal of winning the Super Bowl, but we believe we have a chance every single year, so we just have to put in the work to give ourselves the opportunity.”

The Chiefs’ 2026 Super Bowl odds are currently listed at +800, making them the fourth most favored team in the NFL to win the big one this year. However, that’s the worst odds that Kansas City has seen since the preseason of 2022, suggesting that their doubters are as emboldened as ever.

Nevertheless, Mahomes is still predicting another championship parade for his city in 2026.

Patrick Mahomes credits his success to Andy Reid and Chiefs organization

Mahomes has more wins through the first eight seasons of his career than any other quarterback through that same time span in NFL history, as he and Tom Brady are the only two signal callers to ever record 100+ wins through their first eight years in the league. Many attribute his success to his natural arm talent and football IQ, but Mahomes remains adamant that the Chiefs’ dynasty wouldn’t exist without his head coach, Andy Reid.

When directly asked to explain, “Why do you keep winning?” Mahomes promptly explained that “It starts with coach Reid” and the mindset that he has instilled within the team.

“He has a standard that, every single day, you’re coming there to get better or get worse… We go into every single game and it’s not just ‘I’mma do whatever takes to win.’ It’s ‘I’m going to do whatever it takes to win for the guy beside me.’ …If you look back at the Super Bowl, we were getting blown out. There’s no way around it. But you would have never said that a guy gave up on that football field.”

Reid has expressed his intention to see his contract through to the end. It expires in 2029, so that puts both Mahomes and the Chiefs on a rather strict timeline.

They’ll need to win as much as possible before losing their commander in chief. Thankfully, for both Reid and the Kansas City faithful, if there was ever a quarterback who could make the most of the twilight years of a career, it would be Patrick Mahomes.