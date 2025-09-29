Patrick Mahomes Matches Kirk Cousins’ Record as Injured Lamar Jackson Falls to 0-4 at Arrowhead

After a lackluster start to the 2025 regular season, the Kansas City Chiefs found themselves entering Week 4 as home underdogs for just the second time since Patrick Mahomes became their starting quarterback. Unfortunately for the folks setting the lines in Las Vegas, that proved to be an error.

Mahomes produced a season-high total of 270 passing yards and four touchdowns en route to a lopsided 37-20 victory. To many, it’s simply a sigh of relief for the reigning AFC Champions, but for Mahomes, it’s yet another record to add to his resume.

His Week 4 performance officially marks the 43rd game of his career where he’s thrown for three or more passing touchdowns, which ties Kirk Cousins’ career record. However, that’s not the only QB career record that he managed to break on the day.

Thanks to an eight-yard touchdown pass to Isiah Pacheco in the waning moments of the first half, Mahomes was able to become the fastest quarterback in NFL history to record 250 passing touchdowns, doing so in just 116 games. The record previously belonged to Aaron Rodgers, who was able to accomplish the same in 121 games.

Of course, that’s not enough for Mahomes, who has now set his sights on 500 passing touchdowns.

"Let's see if we can get to 500 or something." – Patrick Mahomes to @tracywolfson on passing for this 250th career TD 💥 @Chiefs pic.twitter.com/sTSK66uepp — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) September 28, 2025

It’s just unfortunate that his conference rival and two-time MVP, Lamar Jackson, was unable to see things through. The face of the Baltimore Ravens made an early exit from the contest in the third quarter due to a reported hamstring injury.

His status will certainly be one worth following throughout the next several days, as his backup quarterback, Cooper Rush, was anything but inspiring through the duration of the game. Coming into the season, the Ravens were the betting favorites to win the Super Bowl, but they are now 1-3 to start the regular season.

Even though he was unable to see things through, it’ll go down as yet another loss for Jackson at Arrowhead Stadium. For all of the success that he’s had in recent years, he’s yet to win inside of that stadium.

Suffice to say, that’s a growing narrative that will continue to plague his career right up until his able to exorcise those demons. Nevertheless, Jackson and the rest of his flock will get another opportunity to improve their standing in Week 5, where they will take on the lowly Houston Texans.

Given the fact that the Texans are currently averaging a meager 16 points per game, Baltimore figures to bounce back at home. As far as the Chiefs are concerned, they’ll now begin preparing for an equally unimpressive Jacksonville Jaguar squad.

There’s brighter days ahead for both of these AFC juggernauts, but for now, the day belongs to Mahomes and the rest of the Chiefs.