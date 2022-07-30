Patrick Mahomes is Upset that he & Fellow Black Quarterbacks Lamar Jackson and Kyler Murray have to keep proving themselves

Patrick Mahomes stated in an interview after practice that he finds it to be “weird” that black quarterbacks have to keep proving themselves.

Patrick Mahomes was taken 10th overall by the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2017 NFL draft. He was the second quarterback taken off the board after Mitch Trubisky.

After being redshirted his rookie year and sitting behind Alex Smith, Mahomes was thrown into the fire in his second year. He came out with NFL regular season MVP honors and almost willed the Chiefs to a Super Bowl. He picked up where he left off the season after and finished with Super Bowl MVP honors and a ring.

After his unheralded success in the league, the Kansas City Chiefs locked Mahomes up to the tune of a 10 year, $500 million contract. He has shown no signs of slowing down since and has played to the level he is expected of.

Additionally, Lamar Jackson was drafted the following year as the last pick in the first round. Lamar stepped in for Joe Flacco and the Baltimore Ravens never looked back. He has a 37-12 record as a starter and is regarded as one of the most explosive dual threat quarterback.

Lastly, Kyler Murray was drafted a season after Jackson as the first overall pick. Murray has turned the future of the Arizona Cardinals around to a team capable of contending. He made his first playoff appearance this season and was awarded a 5 year, $230.5 million contract.

Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes speaks about the continuous scrutiny black quarterbacks are facing

It is most likely that Mahomes felt this way after a defensive coordinator slandered him on the Athletic’s QB ranking. The coordinator said that Mahomes was a one read quarterback who resorts to street ball after his first read is taken away.

This could not be further from the truth as NFL fans, analysts, and film experts all agree.

Kyler Murray and Lamar Jackson are unquestionably not as successful as Mahomes. They do deserve some criticism for their play on the field. But at what point does it cross the line due to the way they look?

Jackson has an impeccable record as a starter and there are still questions if he is a franchise quarterback. He has set numerous records for a passer but is still called a running back in some circles.

The Lamar Jackson hate is not even about general player criticism anymore. It’s has completely shifted from that to it just being vivid personal hate and racism for the guy. — kwesi (@feb142003) June 25, 2021

Murray received his share of outrageous criticism for the contract he signed with the Cardinals. He is seen to be one of the premier upcoming quarterbacks in the league but people were against him getting paid.

Whether there is racial motivation or not, the record does not lie that these quarterbacks have taken more than their fair share of criticism.

