“Go Hire Lane Kiffin”: Colin Cowherd Names Mike McDaniel’s Replacement as Chris Grier Gets Fired

The implosion of the Miami Dolphins has steadily become one of the most tragic narratives of the 2025 season, and with the announcement of their general manager, Chris Grier, being relieved of his duties, it seems as if there’s no end in sight for the suffering. Tua Tagovailoa looked as if he was seeing ghosts in the Baltimore Ravens’ secondary on Thursday night, making it the second time that he’s been shut out of the endzone for an entire game in the past month.

The organization is giving their head coach, Mike McDaniels, the opportunity to finish out the season, and even though it still figures to be the final one of his tenure, Colin Cowherd is commending the Dolphins for their decision to do so. “Very smart. Don’t put an interim guy in who reels off four or five wins and now everybody goes ‘Oh, hire the interim,'” Cowherd cautioned before offering his suggestion for McDaniel’s would-be replacement.

“You know what Miami’s gotta do next? Go hire Lane Kiffin. Here’s why you go hire Lane Kiffin: Number one offense in college football over the last several years, so you get all over the Mike McDaniels innovation, but you get an alpha. He’s played the position. He’s a guy’s guy… That’s what Miami lacks. They’ve got a smart guy in the building, they’ve got no culture.”

Regardless of who the Dolphins decide to hire as their next head coach, there are still plenty of other issues that need addressing before this offense can get back on track. Tyreek Hill figures to be traded away at some point later on this offseason, and Tagovailoa’s title of QB1 is nowhere near as certain as it used to be.

A fresh yet offensive-minded face might be able to improve the Dolphins’ morale a little bit, but it’s not going to improve the productivity of a wide receiver room that is currently being anchored by Jaylen Waddle, Malik Washington, and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine.

There’s also the fact that this team has allowed 243 points throughout the first two months, which, prior to Sunday of Week 9, is good for the third most by any unit in the entire league. Their lack of depth has been emphasized by injuries to numerous star players, their quarterback has failed to produce, and they are already more than $11 million over the salary cap for 2026.

Firing the general manager is certainly a step in the right direction when it comes to getting yourself out of this mess, but it’s also the first step in what will likely be a very long journey. Sorry to say it, Dolphins fans, but it doesn’t look like you’re going to be ending that playoff drought anytime soon.