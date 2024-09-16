mobile app bar

Kansas City Mayor Had the Last Laugh After the Bengals Tried to Ridicule the Chiefs Before the Matchup

Mrinal Kuniyal
Published

Sports rivalries often spill over from the field, and Sunday’s matchup between the Chiefs and the Bengals is a prime example. Following a close 1-point victory over the Bengals, the Kansas City mayor delivered a cheeky clapback, showing just how intense the Chiefs vs. Bengals rivalry has become in recent years.

Ever since the Burrow-led Bengals clinched the AFC North title by defeating the Mahomes-led Chiefs in 2022, fans have been at loggerheads over who is the better quarterback. And every time the teams meet on the field, fans and even team staffers try to one-up each other.

Before the match day, the Bengals’ official X account made a post attempting to downplay the rivalry by implying that they didn’t even know where the stadium was in Missouri.

The club led the scoreboard too, until the final seconds of the fourth quarter, ultimately falling short. Emotions were high in Arrowhead Stadium when Butker scored a field goal in the last second, winning the game by a single point.

Celebrating the win, even the city’s Mayor Quinton Lucas couldn’t stop himself from poking fun at the Bengals. Therefore, he reposted the team’s pre-game tweet about the address of the Arrowhead Stadium with a cheeky response:

Since Joe Burrow made his NFL debut in 2021, the teams met 4 times in the regular season with a record of 2 wins each. And twice in the postseason, when the Bengals knocked out the Chiefs to make it to the Super Bowl in 2022 and the Chiefs returned the favor the following year in 2023.

That said, with the teams’ history and the Mahomes vs Burrow debate on fire, fans ended up having the last laugh in the thriller.

‘Ref Show’: Fans blame the referees for Bengals’ narrow loss

Many fans joined the mayor on X to poke fun at the Bengals while some called out the refs for suspicious calls against the visiting team. One fan even claimed that Mahomes and the refs were seen together after the game.

This fan, however, blamed the mayor himself for colluding with the officials, to which he simply replied with a gif of Whitney Houston’s song: ‘I Will Always Love You.’

With that being said, the Chiefs now boast a 2-0 record, while the Bengals find themselves without a win. The latter even failed to make the playoffs last season, with QB Joe Burrow’s campaign cut short by an injury. It will be interesting to see how they fare this season and if they meet the Chiefs in the postseason for a chance at revenge.

