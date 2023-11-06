Donovan Smith and Chiefs Reporter Post Pictures Of Northern Lights From Flight Back Home From Germany: “Somewhere Over Iceland”

The Chiefs had a night full of passion and enthusiasm, surrounded by their transatlantic fans. They beat the mighty Dolphins boasting quite the display as the stadium was filled with 40,000 German fans. Adding to the glory of the event, the Chiefs had the opportunity to witness the Northern Lights on their flight back home.

Kansas City Chiefs Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith took to Instagram to share their unreal experience of witnessing the ‘Aurora Borealis’. He posted breathtaking pictures of the natural phenomenon captured up close captivating fans and followers.

However, it was not just the players who witnessed the beautiful skylights on their way back home. A Chiefs reporter noted that the sky was beaming with beautiful and scenic Northern Lights during their flight at night while passing from somewhere around Iceland.

Interestingly, the NFL’s trip to Germany occurred at a time when there was a strong geothermal storm which made the skies up North dazzle with vibrant colors. According to Fox Weather, “A series of geomagnetic disturbances from the Sun reached Earth’s atmosphere in recent days giving some residents in the Northern Hemisphere a light show in the form of the Aurora Borealis over the weekend.”

It appears that the Chiefs were destined to witness the dance of the light, putting a cherry on top of their already special day in Germany. And Donovan Smith made sure to give fans a glimpse of what the moment was like for the team heading towards home.

Chiefs DT Donovan Smith Posts Picture of the Northern Lights From Flight

The picture posted by Donovan Smith was a blast of colorful lights which justified his attempt at capturing the dancing waves. He himself called the holy grail of sky watching ‘immaculate’ being able to experience it from amidst the clouds. Expressing his pleasure, Smith wrote,

“Got to see the northern lights from sky….immaculate”

A Chiefs reporter posted a picture to appreciate his view of the northern lights in a tweet. He highlighted how it was a ‘a profoundly awesome’ conclusion to their time at the Deutsche Bank Park game.

“Saw the Northern Lights on our flight home from Frankfurt yesterday. This was somewhere over Iceland. A profoundly awesome way to conclude a great trip.”

Viewers appreciated the pictures, being awestruck by the serenity and the beauty of the phenomenon.

The passionate fans in Germany displayed much appreciation for the sport, the teams, and even American songs in Frankfurt. The 32nd encounter of the Chiefs with the Miami Dolphins was an exceptional success as they reserved the win. Not to forget, the ethereal lights at their departure made the experience momentous for the team.