“I am Devastated”: Skip Bayless Reacts as Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase Spoil Cowboys Playoff Hopes

Just when everyone thought that the Cowboys could finally salvage their miserable season and make a late push for the playoffs, the Bengals threw cold water on their hopes. And super fan Skip Bayless was left “devastated.”

Dallas came into the game on the back of two consecutive victories, hoping to get a third and go 6-7 and keep their hopes alive. However, it wasn’t on the cards as Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase combined yet again for another game-winning TD, leaving the Cowboys in the dust.

Bayless took to X(formerly Twitter), to express his emotions following the loss:

Bayless also went live on YouTube, reacting to the loss, and called it his “worst nightmare.” This game was supposed to be Dallas’s “season-turning.”

He even predicted that they would win, 27-24 at home. Dallas had its fair share of losses this season. So what was so devastating about this? Well, for one, their defense did show up today.

The Cowboys’ defense delivered when it mattered most, making a crucial stop with just over two minutes remaining by sacking Joe Burrow on 3rd-and-20. This forced the Bengals to punt, and Dallas’s special teams came up big by partially blocking the kick.

The ball landed around the 40-yard line, putting the Cowboys in excellent field position whether they recovered the punt or allowed Cincinnati to get it.

However, disaster struck when Amani Oruwariye attempted to recover the ball but fumbled it in the process. The Bengals’ kicking team capitalized on the mistake, recovering the ball and giving Burrow and the offense another shot to seal the game.

This time, they didn’t waste the opportunity. On the second play of the drive, Burrow found Ja’Marr Chase, who eluded Daron Bland and sprinted 40 yards to the end zone for a game-winning TD.

Fans had a field day mocking Bayless. One fan joked that only the Cowboys could find a way to lose in such dramatic fashion, while others reminded Skip that even with a win, his team wasn’t making the playoffs.

Many took shots at his emotional investment, quipping that he should be used to losing by now. Some even wondered if Skip would break down in tears—just like Micah Parsons.

Another chimed in and wrote,

A user quipped,

Others added,

The Cowboys now sit at 5-8, third in the NFC East, having fallen six spots out of the 7th wildcard position. With less than a 1% chance of making the playoffs, it’s time to shift focus to next season.

Prioritizing losses from here could help improve their draft position. Key offseason priorities will include hiring a new head coach, strengthening the offensive line, and securing an extension for Micah Parsons. This is the first time since 2021 that the team is unlikely to make it to the playoffs.