mobile app bar

“God Damn It Eagles”: Fans React as Saquon Barkley’s Father Gets Upset About the RB Being Denied a Shot at the Season Record

Suresh Menon
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Saquon Barkley with his family.

Saquon Barkley with his family. Image Credit: Instagram @aliyahbarkley

Heading into the final week of the regular season, one of the biggest talking points was whether the Philadelphia Eagles would let Saquon Barkley play against the Giants. The team had already secured the division seed, so risking an injury didn’t make much sense, especially for a team poised for a deep playoff run.

That’s precisely why the team decided to rest Barkley, which unfortunately means he won’t have the chance to eclipse Eric Dickerson’s 40-year-old rushing yardage record. Naturally, this decision has upset Saquon’s fans, including, as it turns out, the RB’s father.

According to Eagles reporter Eliot Sharr-Parks, Alibay Barkley had nearly visualized his family name etched alongside the legendary NFL record. All Saquon needed to do was rack up 101 yards, so it’s understandable. However, that hope has now crumbled, with Alibay reportedly taking the news “the hardest” in the Barkley clan.

The already upset fans were further disappointed upon learning that Saquon’s father was distraught over the decision. Eagles fans, in particular, urged Nick Sirianni to let Saquon and the O-line play the first half to break the record. Some also noted that Barkley himself had expressed a desire to chase the record, blaming Sirianni for not honoring it.

A small minority, however, sided with the team’s decision to rest Barkley. In their eyes, Saquon’s father would be more proud to have a Super Bowl associated with their family name, rather than Eric Dickerson’s record that the former back earned within a 16-game stretch. Notably, Dickerson set his record in 1984 with 2,105 yards on the ground, and so far, Barkley has amassed 2,005.

To make matters worse, it seems like Saquon Barkley wasn’t happy with the decision either. In his latest interview, the Eagles running back candidly admitted that despite initially ignoring the impact of Nick’s decision, as hours passed, Barkley realized the magnanimity of the opportunity he was letting go. He thus let his HC know his thoughts, but it was all too late, as Sirianni had made up his mind by then.

That said, it’s quite sad to see Saquon stripped of the opportunity to break such an incredible NFL record. Sacrificing for the greater good sounds great on paper, but when weighed against letting a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity slip by, it’s hard to choose the former.

Considering the unpredictability of the Eagles winning the Super Bowl this season, this decision by Sirianni could very well end up aging poorly.

Post Edited By:Samnur Reza

About the author

Suresh Menon

Suresh Menon

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Suresh Menon is an NFL writer at The SportsRush with over 700 articles to his name. Early in his childhood, Suresh grew up admiring the famed BBC of Juventus making the Italian club his favorite. His love for soccer however soon translated to American football when he came across a Super Bowl performance from his Favourite Bruno Mars. Tom Brady’s performance in the finals left an imprint on him and since then, he has been a die hard Brady fan. Thus his love for the sport combined with his flair for communication is the reason why he decided to pursue sports journalism at The SportsRush. Beyond football, in his free time, he is a podcast host and likes spending time solving the Rubik’s cube.

Share this article

Don’t miss these