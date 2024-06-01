“Goddamn Shame”: Coach JB Calls Out Xavier Worthy for Making It Rain on His Girlfriend in Viral TikTok Clip

It seems rookie wide receiver Xavier Worthy is already courting controversy — even before inking his first NFL contract. The 28th overall draft pick set the internet ablaze with his TikTok video, in which Worthy and his girlfriend flaunted $1 bills and their chunky jewelry. This incident has even drawn the ire of the outspoken “Last Chance U” coach, Jason “JB” Brown, who didn’t pull any punches while addressing the situation.

In a scathing rant on his “The Coach JB Show”, Brown unleashed a torrent of expletive-laced criticism aimed squarely at Worthy’s antics. “Xavier Worthy, rookie wide receiver, who hasn’t won a grape in a fruit fight, f**king up already, goddamn shame,” he fumed, clearly unimpressed by the social media flexing.

But JB was just getting warmed up. After receiving a barrage of backlash and “crazy messages” from Worthy’s defenders, the fiery coach doubled down with a verbal assault that would make a sailor blush. Playing the explicit reaction video on his show, Brown roared:

“What if I’m really just trying to look out for these babies and kids that y’all say ‘let him live coach, let him grow up?’ How about teach them how to grow up, mother**ckers? Before you know it, he’ll be out of the league. Because 70% of these mother**ckers are out the league three years after they retire. But all you know-it-all mother**ckers on social media know everything, and I’m the hater? How about no! I actually give a fu*k unlike you dumb mother**ckers.”

In JB’s fiery eyes, Worthy’s premature cash-flashing antics are a slippery slope toward an early exit from the NFL. His rant stems from a genuine desire to see the rookie get his priorities straight before potentially squandering his enormous talent and opportunity.

Coach JB’s Co-Host Chimes In His Reaction to Xavier Worthy’s Viral TikTok

But Coach JB isn’t the only one taking issue with Worthy’s viral video escapades. His co-host, Big Smitty, shares similar concerns about the precedent being set by such ostentatious displays of wealth before the rookie has even stepped foot on an NFL practice field.

In the now-infamous TikTok clip, Worthy and his girlfriend, track and field athlete Tia Jones, flaunt their iced-out watches and chains in their bathroom. Worthy then proceeds to shower Jones with a handful of dollar bills as she twerks in front of him—a scene that has raised eyebrows across the NFL world.

“What happens when he gets that first, like, real deal money? And no one has ever corrected these actions?” Smitty said, voicing his apprehension about Worthy’s potential to spiral out of control once those massive NFL paychecks start rolling in.

The debate rages on: Is this simply a case of youthful exuberance and NIL money going to a rookie’s head? Or is it a legitimate red flag that demands immediate course correction before Worthy’s promising career veers off track before it even begins?

One thing’s for sure: the Chiefs’ prized draft pick now faces a pivotal choice: heed the harsh critiques as wise counsel or brush them off as overblown reactions to a harmless display of swagger.