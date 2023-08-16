Michael Oher Net Worth: How Much Has the Former OT Earned in His Career?

Oct 21, 2012; Houston, TX, USA; Baltimore Ravens offensive tackle Michael Oher (74) on the bench against the Houston Texans in the fourth quarter at Reliant Stadium. The Texans defeated the Ravens 43-13. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Michael Oher and the Tuohy family have been all over the internet in the past two days. The story has been making bizarre headlines after the former NFL OT claimed that he was ‘blindsided’ by the Tuohy family who earned millions from the royalty of the movie ‘Blind Side’ which was based on Oher’s life story, while he was given nothing.

Advertisement

Oher, who has played for eight seasons in the NFL, recently accused the Tuohy family of cheating him out of millions. The movie ‘Blind Side’ made more than $300 million at the box office but as per Oher himself, he received nothing in royalty. As this controversy gets bigger each passing day, a lot of interest in Oher’s career earnings has been seen among NFL fans.

NFL Career Earnings of Michael Oher

According to Pro Football Network, the former NFL tackle has a net worth of $16 million. The former champion footballer has made most of that from his NFL stint. In his eight-year career as a pro footballer, Oher has signed a total of three contracts. The first one was his rookie contract with the Ravens when he signed a 5-year deal worth $13.495 million, out of which, $6.88 million was in guaranteed money.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/BSO/status/1691207195688677377?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The next deal he signed was with the Tennessee Titans when he agreed to a 4-year, $20 million contract which included a $4 million signing bonus and $9.35 million guaranteed. However, he was released by the Titans the very next season in 2015 after which he teamed up with the Panthers who offered him a $7 million contract for two years.

In 2016, Oher signed a 3-year $21.6 million contract with the Panthers, however, he was released by the franchise in 2017 after he failed a physical. As per Celebrity Net Worth, Michael Oher is believed to have made close to $34 million in NFL earnings through his salary. However, he is alleging that he has not received a dime in royalty for a movie that was based on his life.

Michael Oher Claims to Have Been Blind Sided By the Tuohy Family

The Oher vs Tuohy affair is now making headlines internationally. It all started after Oher accused the family of making money from the Oscar-winning movie ‘Blind Side’ and he was given nothing for it. Oher furthermore stated that he was never adopted by the family which was the central element of the movie.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NFL_DovKleiman/status/1691129133521162254?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

As per ESPN, Oher filed a 14-page petition claiming that less than a month after he turned 18 in 2004 (five years before the release of the movie), Sean and Leigh Tuohy tricked him into signing a document that made them his conservators, giving them the right to make business deals in his name.

Only time will tell which way the case goes.