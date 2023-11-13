“Good Lord”: Stephen A. Smith Reckons the NFL Has to be Shamed into Pushing the Giants Off of National TV

The New York Giants suffered a blowout loss at the hands of the Cowboys on Sunday. While many were upset by this dramatic loss, Stephen A Smith was livid, and even suggested some drastic measures to be taken in regards to the team.

Known for his hate for the Cowboys, Smith blasted the Giants for surrendering against Dallas. He then claimed that the Giants are playing so poorly that the NFL should be shamed into pushing the Giants off of National TV. The ESPN Analyst slammed the Giants, and taking to Twitter called them a “disaster.”

Sharpe’s criticism rang harsh as he not only suggested that their games stop airing but also called the team the “swamp in East Rutherford NJ.” If that wasn’t enough, the tweet’s last words suggested that “they don’t even look qualified to be an NFL team.”

Many fans took to Twitter to air their complaints about the game, with reactions ranging from horrified to quite submission. Though the Giants have one of the strongest fan bases in the league, they are performing their worst this season, firmly at the bottom of the league. RG3 also took to Twitter to air this same sentiment as he summed up the Giants’ disappointing performance on Sunday: “Giants’ fans deserve better than this”

Dallas Cowboys Dominate at Home

The Dallas Cowboys showed no mercy in their second encounter with the New York Giants in 2023, routing their division rivals with a decisive 49-17 victory at home, improving to 6-3. Meanwhile, the Giants fell further to an alarming 2-8 score this season. The Giants scored all of their points during garbage time, as the outcome of the game was firmly decided by halftime.

Dak Prescott had a stellar game, accumulating 404 yards in touchdown passes and adding one more on the ground. He completed 26 of 35 passes, achieving four touchdowns, which featured a remarkable 41-yard connection with Michael Gallup but also included an interception.

Prescott’s job was made easy by WR CeeDee Lamb who scripted history on Sunday. The wide receiver became the first player in NFL history to achieve at least 10 receptions and 150 yards in three consecutive games.