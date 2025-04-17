“I Can’t Please Everybody”: Caleb Williams Speaks Up About Backlash He Received for Painting His Nails

Apr 16, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams during the first half of a game between the Chicago Bulls and the Miami Heat at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images

When Caleb Williams was drafted first overall by the Chicago Bears, it wasn’t all football headlines for the guy. Sure, the Heisman winner was expected to resurrect a long-suffering franchise, but his fashion sense — especially what was seen at an NCAA basketball game — made nearly as much noise as his arm. We’re talking pink nail polish, a glossy phone case, and even a touch of lip gloss.

In a sport obsessed with grit and “toughness,” Williams was rewriting the visual playbook for what a franchise QB can look like. And many saw it as harmless self-expression; however, others… not so much.

In an era still grappling with outdated norms of masculinity, some critics simply didn’t know how to process a quarterback who could throw 40-yard dimes on Sunday and rock pink nails on Monday. Until the last season began, Williams’ fashion choices were a major discourse around him. Luckily for us, the USC alum has finally addressed the noise—and did it with the same calm confidence he brings to the huddle.

“The thing is, I don’t think about what other people have to say about me,” Caleb said in his latest interview with Esquire. “I can’t please everybody, so it’s not something I’m trying to do.”

It was a measured response, not a defiant one. And it gave insight into a player who’s been in the spotlight long enough to understand what truly matters.

For Caleb Williams, it’s not the fans tweeting takes from their couches or the anonymous critics in the comments — it’s about keeping his circle close.

“I do have people in mind that I want to make sure that they know I care and know I work my tail off… And that’s my teammates, my family, people that actually know me. And then from there I couldn’t care less.”

What many people didn’t realize is that Williams’ habit of painting his nails wasn’t some sudden marketing move or an act of rebellion—it’s a tradition rooted in family. His mother, Dayna Price, a former nail technician, started painting his nails back in high school. And it stuck.

This insight makes Caleb Williams even more likable because every part of his persona, whether on the field or the runway (yes, he also walked in a Hugo Boss fashion show alongside Naomi Campbell and Pamela Anderson), is authentic. This is a quarterback building a brand, sure — but not at the expense of who he is.

And while some fans may still be caught up in what nail color he’s wearing this week, Williams has bigger things to focus on — like living up to Bears fans’ expectations after a horrific 5-12 debut season and maybe reminding everyone that quarterbacks don’t have to fit into set boxes or pockets anymore. It’s 2025, and playmakers are more dynamic than ever.