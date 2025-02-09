Jeffrey Lurie: The Billionaire Owner Was Called Out for “Dumbest Investment” When He Bought the Philadelphia Eagles for $185 Million

The Philadelphia Eagles have been one of the NFL’s best franchises for the past 30 years. They’ve made 19 playoff appearances, reached the NFC Championship right times, and advanced to four Super Bowls. They’re 1-2 thus far when playing for the Lombardi Trophy, but hope to even that record in Super Bowl LIX.

Is it merely a coincidence that Philadelphia’s success coincides with owner Jeffrey Lurie buying the team in 1994? Of course not. Lurie has spearheaded the Eagles’ efforts for the past three decades. The organization was in such a state of disarray when Lurie bought it that outsiders scoffed at his decision. The Wall Street Journal labeled his purchase “the dumbest investment of the year.”

Why? According to Forbes, the Eagles’ stadium and practice facility were “infested with rats and falling apart.” Philadelphia also let defensive end Reggie White – who posted 124 sacks in eight seasons – depart via free agency. Lurie, though, helped finance a new stadium and “established [the] winning culture” that now permeates the franchise.

Lurie experienced the pinnacle of NFL success when his Eagles won Super Bowl LII in 2018. He’d obviously also love to add another title to his ledger on Sunday. However, to Forbes, Lurie is “already a winner” no matter which way the game goes because of his return on investment (ROI).

These days, per Forbes, the Eagles are valued at $6.6 billion dollars. That figure makes them the eighth-most valuable NFL franchise and the 12th-most valuable sports franchise in the world. It also makes Lurie’s ROI a whopping 3500%.

The good thing for Lurie is that the NFL’s franchise valuations continue to rise. If/when he ever sells the controlling share of the team, he could pocket close to $10 billion dollars. He recently sold an 8% share at an $8.3 billion valuation.

Philadelphia’s valuation would seemingly jump a bit with another Super Bowl win. But even in defeat, the Eagles would be in position to keep flying up the board in that respect. Lurie’s team will fight for its second Lombardi Trophy – and try to prevent the Kansas City Chiefs from winning their third in a row – at 6:30 p.m. E.T. on FOX.