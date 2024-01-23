“Queen Of Detroit”: Charmed By Jared Goff’s Fiancee Christen Harper’s Lions Outfit, Social Media Loses Mind On Late Game Day Post

Lions quarterback Jared Goff and his fiancee, Christen Harper, on the field at the end of training camp on Wednesday, Aug. 02, 2023, in Allen Park. – USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Lions, who were initially considered underdogs had a remarkable regular season with Jared Goff. After a 32-year drought, they have finally reached the NFC Championship by beating the Buccaneers last Sunday. Now, they’re set to take on the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 28.

This season has been an incredible run for the Lions QB Jared Goff, and his fiancé, Christen Harper, remains his loudest cheerleader. At Ford Field on Sunday, she cheered as Goff, in a tense game, secured an 8-point lead against the Bucs in the fourth quarter, ultimately leading to their victory.

Proudly backing Goff, Harper often shares game-day photos on social media. Following Sunday’s victory, she charmed the social media with her game day Instagram post that came a day after the matchup. Christen Harper captioned her post as “YOU KNOW THE LIONS WON AGAIN ❤️‍”

In her post, she shared sweet moments of the game such as, gently kissing Jared Goff and celebrating his postseason win. She also captured the post-win festivities in the stadium and her fun time with friends in the VIP stands. However, a standout picture features her in a stylish black leather jacket with blue and white stripes near the collar. She looked sharp, pairing it with a white top and black denim jeans.

Christen Harper, who has 526K followers on Instagram, was hailed as the “Queen of Detroit” by the fans who admired her style. Some fans couldn’t stop praising her jacket, while some wanted her to be present at the Levi’s Stadium this Sunday as a good luck charm for the Lions.

A fan stated, “QUEEN OF DETROIT”

Another one wrote, “Queen of the nooooorrrrttthhhhhhh!!!!!”

A social media user expressed, “Thats the coolest jacket! Love your style!!!”

A different one mentioned, “So glad you went with that jacket!!!”

Someone else wrote, “You’re the good luck charm=You better be going to San Fran next weekend…..hahaha #humblequeen.”

Facing a strong challenge from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Detroit Lions had a tough game in the Divisional Round. The first three quarters ended in a tie, but in the fourth quarter, Jared Goff’s offense dominated, scoring 14 points and securing a 31-23 victory. Goff completed 30 of 43 pass attempts, throwing for 287 yards and two touchdowns in the game.

Christen Harper’s Trendsetting Leather Jackets

Christen Harper is no stranger to rocking a leather jacket at Lions games. During the Lions’ Thanksgiving matchup against the Green Bay Packers in November, the spotlight was once again on the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model. Harper sported a Lions black leather jacket, reportedly worth $1,225, and shared it on her Instagram story, which quickly went viral.

Unfortunately, the jacket didn’t bring luck, as the Lions lost the game 22-29. Harper, however, has a knack for looking fabulous in black jackets, a style she’s showcased in several previous Lions games.

As the Lions gear up to take on the 49ers this Sunday, everyone’s curious about Christian Harper’s outfit choice for the special day. As per ESPN, the 49ers have a 74.1% chance of winning. Despite the odds, the Lions have pulled off unexpected victories this season. With this being a crucial game, they will give them all to secure a historic spot in their first-ever Super Bowl in NFL history.