“Good to get our trolls of our back for atleast one week”: Aaron Rodgers silences his haters after 4 touchdown game on MNF

Aaron Rodgers and the Packers bounced back with a solid win against the Detroit Lions on Monday Night Football. And Rodgers had a message for his haters.

The Packers Week 1 loss to the Saints was one of the worst games of Rodgers’ legendary career as he completed just 15 of 28 passes for 133 yards, zero touchdowns and a pair of interceptions. The Packers were nearly shut out on a day in which they converted just a single third down. And was benched for backup quarterback Jordan Love with over 10 minutes left in the game.

Rodgers thrived against the Lions though. The reigning MVP’s final stat line: 22 of 27 for 255 yards, four touchdowns and zero turnovers in a divisional rout. And Rodgers suggested Monday’s 35-17 victory over the Detroit Lions was an ideal way to answer any criticism.

Aaron Rodgers said it’s nice to get the haters off his back

Aaron Rodgers lamented critics’ “overreactions” from Week 1 and said it was nice to rebound at home to “get the trolls off our back.”

“I think we maybe tried to show that we cared a little bit more tonight. Just think people like to say a lot of bull—- and it’s nice to come back in here after a game like that,” he said. “I think there’s even more (overreactions) than when I started playing. There are so many overreactions that happen on a week-to-week basis. So it’s nice to come out, have a good performance and get the trolls off our back for at least a week.”

Rodgers managed to complete 22 of 27 passes (81.5%) for 255 yards and four touchdowns. It was his seventh career game with at least four touchdowns and an 80% completion rate. Only Drew Brees and Peyton Manning, with eight each, have more in NFL history.

The Packers quarterback has had one of the most turbulent offseasons for a superstar in recent memory. From potentially demanding a trade, to holding out of training camp and the 2021-22 season, to even retiring, Packers fans have been on an absolute roller coaster this year.

It’s good to see the team back on track.

