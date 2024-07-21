“Got A Heavy Burden On His Shoulders”: Ravens Mark Andrews Sums Up Lamar Jackson’s Impact

Aug 12, 2023; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) walks on the sidelines during the second half against the Philadelphia Eagles at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Being at the top comes with immense pressure to lead by example and consistently perform at the highest level. However, Mark Andrews believes Lamar handles this pressure with exceptional composure.

In an interview with ESPN’s Jamison Hensley, Andrews emphasized Jackson’s impact on the Ravens. He described his QB as a unique talent and the best in the NFL, someone who consistently strives to maintain that status by making big plays, making the right decisions, and leading by example.

This is a significant responsibility, but Lamar refuses to be flustered or panic. He continues to evolve and grow, despite already being top of his game.

“He’s the most special player in the world. There’s no one else like him. He’s the best quarterback in the NFL and he continues to show why he’s labeled that. In my head, this means constantly making big plays, constantly making the right decisions, and leading us guys. He’s our captain, our leader. He’s got a heavy burden on his shoulders, but he comes to work every day and has fun.”

Lamar Jackson catapulted to the top of the MVP charts, registering his best numbers since entering the league. In 16 regular season games, he completed a career-high 307 passes for 3,678 yards with 24 touchdowns and only 7 interceptions. Additionally, he added 821 rushing yards and 5 touchdowns on the ground, earning his second MVP honors.

While Zay Flowers led the team with 858 receiving yards, Mark Andrews finished third on the Ravens squad, behind OBJ, with 544 yards. Despite missing 7 games due to injury, Andrews led the team in receiving touchdowns with 6.

To offset the loss of OBJ, the Ravens signed several new wideouts, including Deonte Harty, Qadir Ismail, Dayton Wade, Isaiah Washington, and Keith Kirkwood. They also drafted WR Devontez Walker in the 4th round and re-signed Rashod Bateman to a three-year extension.

To overhaul the run game, which had relied heavily on Lamar and Gus Edwards (who left on a free transfer), the Ravens brought in Derrick Henry and drafted Rasheen Ali.

The new defensive coordinator, Zach Orr, will be taking charge of the defense. The franchise has invested heavily to support his efforts, continuously making strides in that direction. Their recent All-Pro signing is a proof of that commitment.

Ravens Bolster Defense With 2x All-Pro Safety

The Ravens boasted a great defense last season, ranking 6th overall and allowing only 301.4 total yards per game. This year, they aim to become a top-five unit under new DC Zach Orr. To enhance their secondary, they signed former Bears All-Pro safety Eddie Jackson, joining veterans Marcus Williams and Kyle Hamilton.

Additional secondary signings include Beau Brade, Jordan Toles, Randen Plattner, Arthur Maulet, Ka’dar Hollman, and Bump Cooper Jr. The draft brought in CBs Nate Wiggins and T.J. Tampa, and safety Sanoussi Kane.

For their primary defense, both Justin Madubike and veteran Kyle Van Noy received contract extensions, with Madubike signing for four years and Van Noy for two. The Ravens also exercised the 5th-year option on OLB Odafe Oweh.

To compensate for the loss of Jadaveon Clowney and Patrick Queen, the Ravens added Tre Colbert, Ja’Mion Franklin, Joe Evans, ILBs Deion Jennings and Yvandy Rigby, DE Tramel Walthour, DT Deadrin Senat, and NT Josh Topou. They also drafted Adissa Issac. Integrating all these new players into the system will be a significant challenge for Zach Orr.

Despite these defensive upgrades, there are still weak spots, particularly in the offensive line, which ranked 24th last season. The loss of Kevin Zeitler, Morgan Moses, and Joe Simpson this offseason further exacerbates this issue. Expectations will be higher on Lamar Jackson to prove he can perform when it matters most—during the postseason.

Fans are not content with regular-season MVPs alone. After missing a prime opportunity to reach the Super Bowl, they expect the team to make it past the AFC Championship game, a feat they haven’t achieved since 2013. The pressure is on the Ravens to deliver.