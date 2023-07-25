“Got Another Good 6 Years”: Colin Kaepernick’s Rocket Arm & Pin Point Accuracy Leaves Kendrick Bourne & CeeDee Lamb Thoroughly Impressed

Another year comes with another ray of hope for Colin Kaepernick to get back into the NFL. This time he held a star-studded workout session with one of the more accomplished names in the league to get the attention of NFL teams. His drive to redemption is unparalleled. Despite seven years out of the league his desire to play in the NFL still stands strong.

Advertisement

Recently Colin Kaepernick took to Twitter to show his recent workout session with standout wide receivers CeeDee Lamb, Jaylen Waddle, Najee Harris, and Kendrick Bourne. According to Sports Illustrated, the video felt like “a promotional deal and a branding effort” in his fight to return to the NFL.

NFL Star Receivers Shower Praises On Colin Kaepernick

The former NFL QB, who faced backlash for expressing a strong sociopolitical stance during his time in the league, has never really stopped looking back. His grit for the sport still stands strong, and he has consistently advocated his views to get back in the league. In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, he even mentioned that he never really stopped preparing. He revealed that he still practices five-six times a week despite no teams inviting him for a workout. And his grit was evident in his recent workout video.

Advertisement

Kaep uploaded a video captioned, “We stay sharp,” where he was throwing accurate dimes on the star receivers who were all praises for the 35-year-old QB. “The arm’s still intact, strong arm,” Lamb said. “Deep balls, very nice. Man, he’s still Kaep, now. (He’s) still got it.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Kaepernick7/status/1683525738715070479?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

“Man, he looks great,” Bourne said. “He looks good, the arm looks strong. He got a rocket of an arm … he got another good six years left.”

“Kap got a real rocket for an arm, man,” Waddle said. “So it’s different. Real good ball placement. Hey it’s easy when you got quarterback that been through it. He make it easy for us.”

While Kaepernick’s journey to get back in the NFL has been met with challenges, his commitment to the sport and the causes he believes in remains unwavering. Only time will tell if he will get the opportunity he seeks, but one thing is clear: Colin Kaepernick is not giving up on his dream of returning to the NFL.

Advertisement

Colin Kaepernick is Still On a Path to Redemption

With more and more time off the league, his chances are getting thin for a redemption story. However, that doesn’t stop him from conducting workouts with NFL stars. Last offseason he was even given a chance to work out with the Raiders. However, that didn’t result in him getting an offer he was looking for.

In an interview on the I am Athlete podcast he said, “I know I have to find my way back in, So, yeah, if I have to come in as a backup, that fine. But that’s not where I’m staying. And when I prove that I’m a starter, I want to be able to step on the field as such. I just need that opportunity to walk through the door.”

His desperation for a QB role in the NFL prompted him to announce that he would even welcome a backup role. Given his immense commitment to the sport, and his constant efforts, will any team approach him for a role this year?