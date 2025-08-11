Dan Orlovsky Claims the Cowboys Won’t Sign Micah Parsons to a Contract Extension

As the days go on, the Micah Parsons situation is going from bad to worse. What started as a simple contract dispute has turned into a full-blown holdout, with the edge rusher attending training camp but not practicing. A hold-in. It’s gotten so bad that some analysts are starting to believe the two parties have reached a point of no return.

Contract negotiations tend to get personal behind closed doors. After all, teams essentially have to argue why a player isn’t worth the money they’re requesting. Jerry Jones has done that, and then some, during these talks.

Perhaps the biggest problem with Jones’ approach has been his constant gossiping to the media about the contract standoff. The hybrid owner/GM threw several key players under the bus while explaining the situation and why he hasn’t paid Parsons yet. It was quite the spectacle, as we rarely hear GMs get so candid during contract negotiations.

At this point, it’s hard to deny that the bridge between Parsons and Jones feels burned. The GM said what he said, and the player promptly requested a trade. That’s why Dan Orlovsky believes they’ve reached a point of no return in this highly publicized debacle, professing that things have gotten personal.

“I don’t think they like each other. I could be dead wrong; I just don’t… A lot of that money stuff gets personal. There’s something that just feels like he doesn’t like them … they don’t like him. And it’s a personal dislike that isn’t tied to just money,” Orlovsky professed on Get Up.

It’s crazy that we’ve gotten to this point. In his trade request tweet, Parsons wrote about how he’s always loved the Dallas Cowboys and dreamed of playing for the team as a kid. But he also wrote about how he’s tired of shots being taken at him and hearing about it through the media. In that sense, it’s understandable why he’s fed up with the team.

Oh Boy: Dan Orlovsky does not think that a deal will get done between Micah Parsons and the Cowboys. “I don’t think they like each other.” pic.twitter.com/WhusY6DF1E — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 11, 2025

Since the trade request was made, though, Adam Schefter said that the two sides haven’t even talked. “The trade request was 10 days ago, and we haven’t talked?” Orlovsky hence questioned.

The former NFL QB then got on his soapbox and asked some hard-hitting questions to the Cowboys’ front office.

“That’s my question. Do they want to sign Micah Parsons? I’m not talking about the talent, the production. Do they want to sign Micah?”

At this point, Dallas seems to be done with Parsons … not just as a player, but as a person. How else could they justify ignoring him for a week and a half after he requested a trade? From the outside looking in, it seems the Cowboys, especially Jones, feel disrespected and, in return, are disregarding Parsons’ demands. It’s quite a toxic situation.

Who knows how this is going to play out? True, Jones has always tended to wait too long to extend his star players. But this specific situation has gotten out of control. We wouldn’t be surprised if Parsons is traded either before the season or after it starts. On the other hand, we also wouldn’t be shocked if Jones eventually gave in to the demands of his star defenseman and paid him.