Travis Hunter’s Wife Leanna Lenee Misses Out on Jaguars Ladies Luncheon Organized by Trevor Lawrence and Liam Coen’s Wives

While the Jacksonville Jaguars players have been showing great chemistry on the field in 2025, their significant others are making sure the vibes stay strong off it, too. Recently, the players’ wives gathered for a posh Jaguars ladies’ luncheon, hosted by head coach Liam Coen’s wife, Ashley. However, not every WAG was able to join the get-together.

One surprising absence was Travis Hunter’s wife, Leanna Lenee, who was nowhere to be seen in the group photo the ladies shared on Instagram.

It definitely raised some eyebrows, especially since her husband was the team’s No. 3 overall pick in the draft, a move that cost the Jags some serious draft capital. Chances are, though, there’s a perfectly good reason behind her missing out.

In case you didn’t know, Lenee and Hunter welcomed a baby boy on August 27. It’s fair to assume that the new mom is busy embracing postpartum life while handling full-time parenting.

However, it sure seemed like Lenee really wanted to be at the luncheon but just couldn’t make it. She even dropped a kind comment under Ashley Coen’s post, showing she was there in spirit.

“Your hair!!!!! I’m obsessed,” Lenee commented.

“Missed you there,” Coen wrote back with a white heart emoji.

This event sure looked like a wonderful time where all the wives came together for a girls’ day. And from the sound of it, Lenee was invited but just couldn’t make it. Maybe she’ll be at the next ladies’ luncheon.

For some background, the event was organized by both Coen’s wife and Trevor Lawrence’s wife, Marissa. It was a super creative and vibrant setup, complete with flowers, fruits, and great aesthetics throughout. There was also an assortment of food options on the menu, along with a wine list. All in all, it looked like a fun time, and plenty of wives and girlfriends showed up.

At the end of the day, a new mother has to be there for her baby. That seems to be what Lenee was preoccupied with this time around.

When she and Hunter announced they were having a son, it came as a shock to everyone. They had kept it a well-hidden secret, and it seems like fans are already forgetting that they had one. There was no universe where she was ever going to a party just two and a half weeks after giving birth. That’s just common sense.