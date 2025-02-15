CFB Analyst Explains Why Shilo Sanders Was Snubbed From the 2025 NFL Combine Alongside Colorado WR Will Sheppard

Buffaloes safety Shilo Sanders (21) on the field during the gamewith Colorado Buffaloes and Utah Utes held at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake Ut. David Seelig Cal Medi(Credit Image: Ã‚Â David Seelig Cal Sport Media Cal Sport Media) (Credit Image: Â David Seelig Cal Sport Media Cal Sport Media) Salt Lake City Utah USA

Upon the NFL releasing the names of the 329 invitees for the 2025 Draft, fans and analysts alike immediately gravitated toward those who were not on the list. Despite his brother and former teammate Shedeur Sanders receiving an invite to the event, Shilo Sanders now finds himself as one of the more notable snubs from this year’s combine.

Despite the sensational headlines and media buzz that the Colorado Buffaloes have generated throughout the past two seasons, many of the program’s playmakers were left out of this year’s festivities. Host of the daily Locked on Buffs show, Kevin Borba, took a closer look at the NFL’s decision to turn a cold shoulder towards the rest of Boulder’s roster.

In assessing the case of Shilo, Borba cited both injuries and a decline in performance as the main reasons behind the lack of invitation, highlighting that Sanders will-

“…Still have a chance at Colorado pro day, at the Big 12 pro day… I don’t think Shilo Sanders had the season that NFL teams would’ve liked to have seen this past year… This past year he was injured and clearly when he came back, I think it affected his play, I think it affected his performance.

After a broken forearm took Shilo out of action, Colorado would rip off three consecutive wins during his absence. While he was able to make a successful return just a few weeks later, Borba asserted that the injury had a sustained hindrance on Shilo’s abilities. “Even when he wasn’t injured, he still played like he was… He just wasn’t the same.”

The senior finished his final season of FBS play having compiled 44 solo tackles and two fumble recoveries in 10 games. Despite Shilo Sanders’ notoriety, Borba reminds fans that “It’s not a popularity contest at the combine. They are not going to invite players just because they have big names.”

Will Sheppard snubbed from 2025 NFL Combine

Another prominent Buffalo who was also snubbed from this year’s event was WR Will Sheppard. While he was limited to just one catch during the East-West Shrine Bowl, Sheppard still managed to make the most of the opportunity. A back-shoulder fade play resulted in a spinning grab and a 20-yard gain for the Colorado product, showcasing his play-making abilities.

A back shoulder beauty from Brady Cook to Will Sheppard! @MizzouFootball @CUBuffsFootball : @ShrineBowl on NFL Network pic.twitter.com/kgs84AHrBa — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) January 31, 2025

Sheppard also managed to stand out during group practices held prior to the game, thanks to an impressive one-handed snag.

Colorado WR Will Sheppard was 1 of 2 players I circled at the Shrine Bowl to raise their draft stock a ton Sheppard’s done just that. Showing his exceptional catch radius day in and day out, impressing as a route runner, overall looking like a GEM pic.twitter.com/U0j9krw1a5 — Andy (@CUandyy) January 28, 2025

Despite Sheppard’s impressive highlight reel throughout the all-star event, he was left out in the cold this year by NFL scouts, at least that’s how Borba sees it anyway.

“If we’re talking true snubs… You look at a guy like Will Sheppard, who I thought was one of the stars of the East-West Shrine Bowl.”

In describing Sheppard as a “big receiver” who is “strong” and “physical,” the analyst was adamant that Sheppard was unrightfully snubbed from the 2025 NFL Combine. Thankfully, for players such as Shilo Sanders, Sheppard, B.J. Green, and Chidozie Nwankwo, the aforementioned pro days will still be available to them to showcase their abilities and find an NFL home.