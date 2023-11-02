“Got To Find a Babysitter For My Dogs”: Marquez Valdes-Scantling Expresses Why It “Sucks” To Play the Dolphins In Germany

The Kansas City Chiefs (6-2) are set to take the Miami Dolphins on Nov. 5 at the Deutschland Bank Park in Germany. However, as the Chiefs recover from their loss against the Denver Broncos, not everyone is as excited about their transatlantic journey to Europe. This includes the wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

The Chiefs WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling in his chat with CBS Sports, revealed that he isn’t enthusiastic about traveling to Germany. Dov Kleiman via X noted that it ‘sucks’ for Valdes-Scantling to travel, especially as he has to leave his pet dogs alone. Extending on it, he quoted the Chiefs WR,

“Yeah, it sucks, I’ve got to find a babysitter for my dogs for a couple days.”

Valdes-Scantling threw light on the fact that he adores his fans and is extremely grateful for the opportunity, but it hurts to be away from the families. He added,

“It does suck for the players to have to be away from their families, or (I’ve) got to find a babysitter for my dogs for a couple days. Things that we’ve got to take into account. But past that, it is what it is.”

The Chiefs WR has two dogs Ace and Spade who often make it to his social media feed with their adorable presence.

After stating how much it “sucks” for him to travel across the Atlantic for a couple of days, MVS also iterated his preferred location for the game against the Dolphins.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling Mentions His Preferred Venue

MVS is though thrilled about seeing his overseas fans at Deutschland Bank but at the same time, he wants to be close to his dogs. He showed frustration for traveling nine hours for a home game that could have been played in the Arrowhead Stadium.

“Yeah, it sucks,” he said during his interview with CBS Sports. “I mean, obviously it sucks that we have to travel nine hours for a home game when Arrowhead is right down the street. But obviously we do have other fans that are all over the world, not just in the United States. So it gives them the opportunity to see some of their favorite players play,” added Scantling.

This game is crucial for the Chiefs to make a rebound against their double-digit 24-9 loss against Denver. Also, it adds enthusiasm for the Chiefs’ fans as QB Patrick Mahomes is back in his form after recovering from the flu.

Not to mention, Kelce and Swift’s rumored relationship continues to garner worldwide attention for the franchise. This certainly adds to the anticipation of the team’s presence in Europe alongside the Miami Dolphins.