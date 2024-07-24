“Gotta Be Now”: Hasson Reddick’s Urgency For Contract Highlighted By NFL Insiders

Apr 27, 2017; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Tempe Owls linebacker Hasson Reddick poses after being selected as the number 13 overall pick by the Arizona Cardinals in the first round the 2017 NFL Draft at the Philadelphia Museum of Art. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Hasson Reddick is still missing from the New York Jets training camp, and the team hasn’t given any updates about when or if their star linebacker will show up. It seems like the only thing standing in the way of his return is the ongoing impasse over his contract. So say, Reddick’s absence is quite an issue, and it’s clear that there’s a need to rush the agreement if NFL insiders were to be believed.

Advertisement

NFL insiders have been buzzing about the Reddick situation, trying to make sense of why a player would hold out at such a critical time. It’s a bit of an unusual move, especially as the new Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) can pose a hefty fine on players for missing practices. Therefore, on NFL Daily, Greg Rosenthal discussed that there is a sense of urgency for Reddick at this point.

“He’s part of a defense that’s ferocious and is the ideal piece to really take them to the next level,” one insider noted. “But he’s also 19th in APY right now, and he’s in the final year of his deal, and he’s 30 years old, so if he’s going to cash in, it’s got to be right now. So I understand the sense of urgency from him.”

According to Rosenthal, Reddick turns 30 on September 22nd and he was content to play out the final year of his contract and hit free agency. But somewhere along the line, there was a miscommunication, or maybe Reddick had a change of heart.

In any case, it’s an odd situation for both Reddick and the Jets. However, he is dwelling on the fact that he will earn $14.5 million this year, which sounds like a lot until you consider the landscape of NFL salaries. But it begs the Jets to question sending Bryce Huff to Philly.

Checking in On Hasson Reddick’s Replacement in Philly

The Philadelphia Eagles have made a big splash this offseason by sending their star edge rusher, Hasson Reddick, packing and bringing in Bryce Huff from the Jets. It’s a classic move of choosing potential over proven performance- choosing a 26-year-old over a 30-year-old player. But it’s hard to replace someone like Reddick, who’s been a force for Philadelphia with 27 sacks in 34 games and an additional 3.5 in playoff action.

Some could argue, the Eagles are rolling the dice on Huff, a 26-year-old who had a breakout 2023 season with 10 sacks. Huff, though younger and with a career total of 17.5 sacks over 54 games, is no less than a star in the making. According to Pro Football Focus, he stands at No. 14 among the Top 32 edge rushers for the 2024 season.

Over the past two years, he posted pass-rush grades of 88.0 and 86.8 with win rates of 25.6% and 22.9%. His run defense might not be top-notch, but his knack for getting to the quarterback has earned praise in the NFL. That’s why he’s just inked a shiny new three-year amounting to a $51.1 million deal with the Eagles.

Reddick, on the other hand, saw a dip in his production last year with 11 sacks after a stellar 16 in 2022. Therefore as he landed at No. 18 on PFF’s list, it won’t be surprising to see Huff fill in Reddick’s shoes in this season.