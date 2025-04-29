Greg Brooks Jr. Reveals How His Girlfriend “Supported Him Every Single Say” During His Brain Tumor Battle

Jan 2, 2023; Orlando, FL, USA; LSU Tigers safety Greg Brooks Jr. (3) gestures after an interception during the second half against the Purdue Boilermakers at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Greg Brooks Jr. is a former LSU safety who was a member of the team from 2019-2023. Now, Brooks Jr. is facing adversity, battling a brain tumor that’s drastically changed his life.

In August 2023, Brooks Jr. began experiencing nausea, dizziness, and headaches during practice. A month later, he was diagnosed with a brain tumor, leading to surgery. As a result of his condition, Brooks Jr.’s playing career was derailed. Today, he is cancer-free, but still has to relearn how to eat, write, and speak, and undergoes speech and occupational therapy.

However, he’s been lucky to have one person by his side through it all.

In a recent episode of The Pivot Podcast with host and former NFL safety Ryan Clark, Brooks Jr. opened up to the host about his situation. In the one-on-one emotional interview, Brooks Jr. revealed how he was able to overcome his challenges despite the hurdles. All thanks to his girlfriend.

“My girlfriend helped me out a whole lot. There are some days I can’t get up and don’t want to do anything. I want to stay my b*tt in the bed all day, don’t move, nothing. And she helps me get up and helps me a lot every single day,” he revealed.

An emotional Clark was especially appreciative of his girlfriend and their relationship.

“As your uncle, as your coach, I’m so grateful to her,” said Clark. “A lot of people would have ran, a lot of people would have chosen themselves, and happiness. To have someone who would stick in there with you, love you through that, support you, that is such an amazing thing and gift from God.”

Brooks Jr.’s story has touched people around the world. Even in the football world, former NFL defensive lineman Michael Strahan’s daughter created a bond with him as she was diagnosed with a malignant brain tumor.

Dealing with any kind of sickness or disease can be tough, depending on the severity of the situation. In a situation like Brooks Jr.’s, it’s easy to see how someone can become frustrated or upset.

Despite the adversity and cards he was dealt, Brooks Jr. is proud of how far he has come on his journey. “I am proud of myself. From the last time you saw me, night and day,” he said.