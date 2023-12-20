“Don’t F*ck It Up”: Julian Edelman Recalls the Time When Michael Jordan Bet “A Bunch of Money” on Him for the Super Bowl

Julian Edelman has the gift of the gab when it comes to telling his stories from his time at the Patriots. The chemistry he has with Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski is undeniable and will light up conversation. This time, he recalled the time when Michael Jordan bet a bunch of money on him.

As the New England Patriots geared up for the 2015 Super Bowl, Edelman found himself at the center of an unexpected twist. A week before the big game, the three-time Super Bowl champ took his parents out for dinner. In the same restaurant, he ran into baseball legend Derek Jeter and basketball messiah Michael Jordan.

During his recent chat on ‘Games with Names‘, the NFL star shared with Bert Kreischer:

“We’re playing Super Bowl 2014. The week before the Super Bowl, I took my folks to dinner and I roll up and I see Derek Jeter and Michael Jordan… and I’m like super starstruck, about to play in the Super Bowl.”

Michael Jordan is a timeless star and it would be an honor for any athlete to talk to him. But receiving recognition from him and being in his good books is a much greater milestone. Edelman’s interaction with His Airness culminated in such recognition for him, who was about to play in his first Super Bowl after 6 years with the Patriots.

Michael Jordan Surprises Julian Edelman in their First-Ever Encounter

After seeing the two stars in the restaurant, Edelman immediately went to introduce himself to Jeter but couldn’t, unfortunately, get the chance to talk with Jordan. Edelman’s chat with Derek Jeter lasted about five minutes. However, right before leaving, the former NBA icon approached the NFL star and made it very clear that he had placed a bet on him. Edelman, who was already star-struck, didn’t know how to react and simply replied, “Yes, sir, Mr. Jordan”

“As soon as the conversations about to end, like 5 minutes in, I’m about to leave, Jordan comes up to me. He goes, “Hey kid, I got a bunch of money on you. Don’t f*ck it up,” Edelman said.

This obviously left Julian Edelman flabbergasted enough to remember the details to this day. It was the first Super Bowl of his career, and he played exceptionally well. He caught 9 passes for 109 yards and scored one touchdown. The Pats managed to secure the win with only two minutes left on the clock. The Seahawks were leading by three points, but Brady found Edelman for a beautiful 3-yard touchdown pass. It was Jules’ first Lombardi win, and he later added two more before retiring in 2020.