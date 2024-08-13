“He’s Deserving”: Greg Jennings Sides With CeeDee Lamb To Dismiss Jerry Jones’ Comments

CeeDee Lamb’s contract situation with the Dallas Cowboys continues to simmer, drawing the major offseason attention from NFL fans and analysts. Despite Jerry Jones’ recent assurances that he deeply values Lamb’s presence on the field, the lack of a new deal has raised eyebrows across the league.

Jones’ comments became a hot topic on Fox’s “First Things First,” sparking a debate about Lamb’s reported frustration with the Cowboys’ front office. Former NFL wide receiver Greg Jennings was the first to voice out his dissatisfaction. He firmly backed Lamb’s stance and stressed the disconnect between Jones’ praise and his actual actions.

“For me, I’m all about CeeDee Lamb on his one and he’s deserving of it. With what he was able to do this year, what he is in the National Football League as far as rankings in terms of where he fits in that wide receiver list, hierarchy. He’s right up there deserving of a big payday.” Greg Jennings said.

He further pointed to Lamb’s career-best performance in 2023 and his standing among the NFL’s elite receivers as clear justification for a significant payday. Jennings also noted the unique dynamic in Dallas, where Jones serves as both owner and GM, leaving no room for the typical financial tug-of-war between those roles.

Interestingly, Jennings wasn’t alone in his assessment. Eric Mangini, former Jets head coach, and fellow panelist, also echoed these sentiments, understanding how Lamb’s patience may be wearing thin.

“Don’t Tell Me You Love Me, Show Me You Love Me”: Mangini’s Honest Opinion on Lamb’s Contractual Situation

Mangini offered a fresh perspective on Lamb’s contract situation, siding with the receiver but approaching it from a different angle. He highlighted the original intent of the fifth-year option for first-round picks but even elaborated on how players do not opt for the option often.

Mangini then drew a parallel to Ezekiel Elliott’s holdout after his third year in 2019, which resulted in a record-breaking contract for running backs at the time. This precedent, both league-wide and within the Cowboys organization, suggests that star players often secure new deals before reaching their fifth year.

“Now, with CeeDee, he’s actually played through the full four years, a year further than Ezekiel played out and he wants to get paid. So, there’s a league precedent and there’s a Cowboys precedent that both say those guys should get paid. So, I get where CeeDee is coming from.” Mangini pointed out.

The Cowboys now face a significant challenge with Lamb’s extension. While the star receiver wants to stay in Dallas, he’s made it clear he expects to become the NFL’s highest-paid wideout.

The team is reportedly preparing an offer, hoping to finalize the deal before the 2024 season kicks off. Their goal is to ensure Lamb remains a cornerstone of their offense without any disruptions.