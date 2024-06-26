Gronk Looks Back on Meeting Tom Brady for the First Time: “He Was All Business”

Dec 20, 2015; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) and tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) warm up before the start of the game against the Tennessee Titans at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski, and Julian Edelman are by far the best trio the NFL has seen. The three have played together for over a decade together, with Brady and Gronk playing for 11 seasons together. While they were marvels on the field, their camaraderie and friendship off the field have been one of the best ever in the NFL. And, it continues to this day.

When Gronk made yet another appearance on Edelman’s podcast, Game With Names, the tight end and WR reminisced and spoke about their favorite Tom Brady memories.

When it came to the tight end, Gronk’s favorite Brady memory came from his rookie year. The tight end recalled the first time he ever met his QB. While Gronk was getting his leg taped up by the team’s physio, Brady introduced himself to the rookie. As he explained their first encounter, Gronk elaborated on the demeanor his former QB maintained.

While speaking about his emotions while meeting Brady, he said,

“That was just one of the coolest moments I would remember you know for the rest of my life. And we just got to work from there on out and he was all business right from the beginning. He really was like that when he puts on his persona what he shows he truly believes in and he was all business 247 when he was in that building.”

Brady also spoke to Gronk and told the tight end that he wanted to perform and dominate that year. And dominate they did. In just his rookie year, Gronk made a brilliant mark. He had 42 catches for 546 yards and even scored 10 touchdowns in his first year. While Gronk’s favorite memory of Brady recounted their first encounter, Edelman spoke about his favorite memory of Brady.

Julian Edelman’s Favorite Tom Brady Memory

While Gronk’s first meeting with Brady was his favorite memory, Edelman’s favorite memory came in between the hard times of practice. Interestingly, Edelman’s favorite moment was also in his rookie year. The former WR was running throwing routes with other WRs like Randy Moss and Joey Galloway. When Edelman missed a route and dropped the ball, Brady went on to yell at him for missing the catch. While Edelman was surprised, Brady made it clear that his yelling was normal.

Later on in the locker room, Brady approached him and spoke to him about his yelling. While talking about the experience, he jokingly said, “As soon as we got in the locker room, you know he came up to me. He goes, ‘Hey you know if I yell at you that means I like you.’ I was like you know you must really love me then bro.”

All in all, Edelman and Gronk had some fun memories that they associated with Brady. It really showcased that there was a mutual level of respect built among the players due to Brady’s approach to the game. While there might have been some rough moments, the trio’s friendship and camaraderie remain strong to this day.