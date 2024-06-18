Gronk Recounts Why Tom Brady Refused to Throw Him the Ball in His Rookie Year

Aug 14, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) and tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) looks on against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski are widely regarded as having one of the quarterback-tight end partnerships, in the history of the NFL. However, not many people know that the iconic duo faced a lot of challenges initially. During Brady’s recent Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony, Gronk shared a tale from his rookie season when Brady hesitated to pass him the ball.

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski succeeded together, clinching wins that would make most envious. Their combined efforts led to six Super Bowl wins. Five times with the New England Patriots and one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

As Tom Brady was recently inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame, Gronk seized the opportunity to celebrate with his friend. Looking back at their NFL journey, Gronk fondly remembered his days as a rookie player. Despite his talent, he was still rough around the edges brimming with energy. His routes were untidy and his skills lacked refinement. It was then that he met Brady who demanded nothing but excellence.

Under Brady’s guidance, practices turned into training sessions for Gronk. He recounted an incident from his rookie year when he made a mistake on a routine route under Brady’s discerning gaze and TB12 with his focus hesitated to pass the ball.

“I had talent. I was big. I didn’t give a f***. I was blocking my face off. I was running routes. I was awful, but I was also really good at the same time. And Tom lit a fire under my butt every single day in practice. He got on my case every single day. If I wasn’t where I needed to be on an out route, he’d be yelling at me, he’d be screaming at me. Right when I get back in the huddle, I remember one time about week four my rookie year in practice, I ran a flag route and I didn’t get outside of the defender. And if you’re running a corner route and you don’t get outside of the defender, Tom Brady’s not throwing you the ball. And he’s going to let you know,” recalled Gronk.

Initially, Brady’s behavior frustrated Rob because of the ex-Patriots star’s perfectionist nature. But Gronkowski quickly saw that there was more to Brady’s harsh mentality. Brady desired to help Gronkowski realize his full potential and soar to new heights.

The outcome? More than 9,000 receiving yards and 79 touchdowns with Brady as his quarterback. Yet their bond was deeper than statistics on a page. They shared the field for nine seasons across two teams. Brady seemed to predict Gronks moves before he made them while Gronk anticipated Brady’s passes even before they left his hand.

But how did it all materialize? Let’s go back in time to a moment in Gronks career when he learned it from Tom Brady himself!

Tom Brady’s encouragement transformed Rob Gronkowski into a ‘Panther’

During the recent Patriots Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, Rob Gronkowski recalled an early instance in his NFL journey when he connected with Tom Brady on a play known as the ‘Panther Route.’

This crucial moment in the game involved sprinting towards the end zone relying on strength to outmuscle the defender and a linebacker. To locate an opening, Gronkowski would turn after lowering his shoulder to fixate on the opponent.

During his year in the NFL, Gronkowski faced challenges adapting to the league’s pace and physicality feeling overshadowed by his opponent’s size and speed. Yet Brady’s consistent support for his attributes compared to his rivals bolstered Gronkowski’s confidence and he could tap into his true potential.

“The day that Tom and I connected, it was a Panther Route. From what I believe, a panther route is where I go full speed into the end zone. I just lower my shoulder, get physical with the defender, with the linebacker, and turn around, box him out, and get open. Tom Brady every single day exemplified: get physical, you’re bigger, you’re faster, you’re stronger than everybody,” mentioned Gronk.

The ultimate test arrived during a matchup against Chicago amidst weather conditions with winds of 70 mph and freezing temperatures. Tom Brady asked Rob Gronkowski to find an opening in the huddle after they were called upon to execute their pre-rehearsed play. Even though Rob was facing the legendary linebacker Brian Urlacher, Gronkowski used his muscles to break free from opponents and make the practiced grab. This successful play built the trust between Gronk and Brady along with their team. And, the REST IS HISTORY!

Both Brady and Rob have long retired from the league. Yet after so many years, their bond remains strong. They may not be participating in games, or running panther routes anymore, but their tight-knot rapport and on-field chemistry will forever stay in the hearts of NFL buffs.