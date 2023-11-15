“You Guys So Badly Wanted (Josh) Allen-(Patrick) Mahomes, to Be Brady-Manning”: Nick Wright Savagely Calls the Bills a Falling Star

The Buffalo Bills, once praised as an AFC powerhouse, find themselves in a risky position. Their recent 24-22 loss to the Denver Broncos, a game spoiled by turnovers and missed opportunities, dropped them to a 5-5 record this season. Following this matchup, it didn’t take long for the critics to take a dig at the star QB, Josh Allen.

Despite an upset loss in the season opener against the Jets, the Bisons quickly rebounded with a 4-2 record. In the following weeks, the team once again had a disastrous performance against the Patriots, their weakest AFC East rival. Reacting to these setbacks, NFL pundit Nick Wright had nothing but shades to throw.

The Bills’ recent loss against the Broncos has not only dimmed their playoff hopes but also attracted scathing criticism from NFL analysts, including Nick Wright from ‘First Things First‘. In a recent episode, Wright unleashed a torrent of criticism towards the Bisons, particularly targeting the hype surrounding quarterback Josh Allen.

Wright’s remarks were pointed and unapologetic. He lamented the premature comparisons of Allen with the Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes and the legendary rivalry of Tom Brady and Peyton Manning. Wright emphasized,

“You guys wanted Allen-Mahomes to be Brady-Manning so badly—but it’s Brady-Rivers. You guys wanted to pretend the Bills were some supernova so badly, but they’re just a falling star… I’ve been on this ride for 4 years. It’s a rollercoaster.”

The critique didn’t end there. Wright highlighted how some commentators had prematurely crowned Allen as the best player in the league, showcasing tweets and statements supporting this claim. His frustration was evident as he dismissed these comparisons to legends like Brady and Manning as far-fetched.

Josh Allen Voices Disappointment in Bills Following Last Week’s Loss

After their Week 10 showdown, Josh Allen expressed his disappointment and took responsibility for the team’s underwhelming performance. He emphasized how the team’s significant blunders led to this disappointing loss.

“It sucks. I shouldn’t have been in that position in the first place,” Josh said. “There is a lot of bad football. A lot of bad football.”

His acknowledgment of the team’s collective failure and the urgency to rectify their course was palpable. Allen also recognized the ticking clock for their season. With the Bills lagging behind in the race for a playoff spot, each game becomes crucial. The upcoming bout against the visiting Jets is almost a do-or-die situation for the Bills if they hope to salvage their season.

The Bisons still have time to turn things around, and the Bills’ Mafia remains optimistic. Despite sub-par performances against weak opponents, the team excelled in various bouts this season. Notably, the Broncos only sealed the victory with a last-second field goal, which cannot be solely on Allen.