Bo Nix’s Parents: How Patrick Nix Echoed Wife Krista’s Words in 2025 to Teach Broncos QB a Football Lesson

As great as Broncos QB1 Bo Nix has been, he has always had to contend with the fact that he isn’t the only competitor in the family. Five athletes grew up under the same roof in their Alabama home, including Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie wide receiver Tez Johnson, who happens to be Nix’s adopted brother.

Nix’s father, Patrick, served as their head coach at Pinson Valley High School. But if you asked him today, as the Broncos quarterback surely has, he’d probably tell you he’s “about done with football.”

“What’s next?” Nix asked him during the family’s table-side interview with Mizzen ambassadors. “I’m loving raising my kids and being around now that you’ve got grandkids coming. I’m loving this phase of life. I’m loving chasing y’all and going across the country and seeing football games. Y’all will learn that being a dad is a job that never ends.”

In alluding to the fact that life will always find a way to lead you to a new perspective, Patrick explained that he now sees his days as a “coach dad” in a completely “different light.” He’s simply thankful for both of his boys and their willingness to entrust him with their “investment” in the game of football.

Although when you’re a diehard fan of the game first and foremost, those small sacrifices are a little bit easier to make.

“I love the game of football. Your mom always says that it’s what we do, it’s not who we are, but we do love it. We absolutely love the game of football and it’s taught us so much and been so good to us… It is my vehicle just to teach each one of you, just think of the lessons that y’all have learned through football that I’ve been able to teach that maybe I wouldn’t have been able to teach otherwise.”

Bo’s mother, Krista, has been just as supportive in her own way throughout the years. Being sure to handle her duties as both a mother and as an unofficial representative of her son, she’s been there right along with Johnson, her husband, and the rest of their crew, for each and every step of this journey that the Denver quarterback is continuing to take them on.

While we won’t know if there’s a chance for a family stroll across the Super Bowl stage until it actually happens, it is worth pointing out that the Broncos have won it in each of the last two times in which they’ve managed to win 12 or more games while also finishing the regular season with a top-10 scoring defense.

Simply put, they shouldn’t start to book any plans just yet, but perhaps they should start looking into a possible discount on a room for four in Inglewood, California, next month.