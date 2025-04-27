Shedeur Sanders Reveals Deion Sanders’ Three-Word Message That Helped Him Survive the Anxious 48 Hours of the NFL Draft

Deion Sanders (right) with his son Shedeur Sanders on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre. Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

If pre-draft reports and projections were any indication, Shedeur Sanders was expected to come off the board early. Many scouts had given him a late first-round or early second-round grade, and almost no one thought he would still be available beyond that. However, what unfolded was something not many saw coming.

The Colorado alum endured a brutal two days during the draft — filled with uncertainty, anxiety, and frustration. But, as always, it was Deion Sanders who guided his son through the challenging times.

There was a huge sense of relief when the Cleveland Browns ended Shedeur’s slide, selecting him in the fifth round, 144th overall. The moment brought much-needed calm and closure for both Shedeur and the Sanders family.

So, what did Coach Prime say to keep his son motivated and hopeful during the ordeal?

Speaking to the media after the Browns drafted him, Shedeur shared the advice Deion gave him: to put his faith in a higher power. “God got us,” Coach Prime told him — simple words that helped Shedeur stay grounded.

But the last 48 hours weren’t just filled with the emotional toll of falling down the draft board. Shedeur also had to deal with unnecessary drama. At one point, a prank caller pretending to be Saints GM Mickey Loomis phoned him — not to deliver good news, but to cruelly tell him he’d have to wait even longer to hear his name called.

The prank call only added to Shedeur Sanders’ misery, making an already difficult situation even harder to endure. That’s why finally hearing his name would have been a huge relief.

He expressed gratitude to the Cleveland Browns for giving him a chance to prove what he’s capable of. Shedeur made it clear that he doesn’t pay attention to the naysayers and tries to stay positive. He kept his emotions in check throughout the process, refusing to let the situation spiral into something bigger than it needed to be.

Shedeur compared life to a football game, explaining the importance of staying focused, balanced, and grounded. Adversity doesn’t shake him because he knows the only way to make it through is to stay level-headed and keep moving forward.

“I don’t ever focus on negative or even think about the negative because positive happens so fast. For me, it’s just playing QB. You can’t be too low or anything. You’ve got to be able to celebrate. All this is a football game to me, and that’s my personality. Level through adversity and level through everything because I know what’s going to require for me to come out on top.”

Every player feels the pressure to succeed and prove themselves. But the pressure is more for the sons and daughters of legendary athletes. Being the son of Hall of Famer Deion Sanders comes with unique expectations — and at times, it can feel like a burden.

However, the former Colorado quarterback doesn’t view it as a burden. Instead, he believes that’s a role God chose specifically for him, and he’s grateful for it. Shedeur is truly thankful for the structure and discipline his father instilled in him. To him, it’s not a weight to carry, but a legacy to uphold.

Coach Prime has always raised his children with a strong sense of pride and belief in themselves. He taught them the value of hard work, discipline, and the importance of never taking anything for granted. Deion nurtured his kids to have great character and bold, fearless personalities.

Shedeur must now take everything his father taught him and put it into action by striving to become the best version of himself and the best football player he can be. Thereby, he can continue to uphold the Sanders name with pride.