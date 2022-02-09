Joe Burrow will hope to become one of the youngest QB’s to win the Super Bowl against the Rams Sunday Night. So who are the youngest QB’s to win the Super Bowl?

Super Bowl 56 will take place this Sunday. The Joe Burrow Bengals had an incredible Cinderella run to make it to the Bowl for the first time since 1988 after beating reigning AFC Champs Kansas City Chiefs.

The LA Rams beat World Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers and then the San Francisco 49ers to make their 2nd championship game in 4 years after going all in to win now.

Who are you riding with in Sur Bowl LVI? 🔁 for Bengals ❤️ for Rams pic.twitter.com/NimvhK4oBz — PFF Bet (@PFF_Bet) February 7, 2022

Who is the youngest QB to win the Super Bowl

Ben Roethlisberger won Super Bowl 40 with the Pittsburgh Steelers to become the youngest gunslinger to win the big game. Roethlisberger topped Tom Brady after winning the Lombardi Trophy at 23 years of age. The Steelers defeated the Seahawks, 21-10, despite Big Ben struggling, completing 9 of 21 passes for 123 yards and two interceptions.

Here are some of the other young QB’s to win the big game.

Patrick Mahomes – 24

Tom Brady – 24

Joe Montana – 25

Terry Bradshaw – 26

Troy Aikman – 26

Aaron Rodgers – 27

Eli Manning – 27

Ben Roethlisberger’s first two seasons were a wild ride:

🔸22-3 regular season record

🔸Youngest QB to win a Super Bowl

🔸First QB to start the Conference Championship Game in each of their first two seasons#Steelers pic.twitter.com/KSO9GUab2I — Daniel Valente (@StatsGuyDaniel) July 12, 2020

What to Expect in Super Bowl LVI

Joe Burrow and the Bengals had a cinderella run for the ages. Mahomes and the Chiefs were heavy favourites to reach their 3rd consecutive championsip. But a 2nd half collapse for the ages saw Joe Burrow and the Bengals match the biggest comeback in championship history and remarkably make the big game in only his 2nd season in the league.

The Los Angeles Rams did not have an easy ride to the playoffs either. They deprived Tom Brady of an 8th championship after beating them in Stunning fashion at the end of playing time in the divisional round. And then scored 13 in the last quarter to beat the San Francisco 49ers and cement their 2nd Bowl appearance in 4 years.

In a game with arguably the 2 best WR cores in the NFL, and 2 QB’s with 0 playoff wins before this season’s playoffs, we should have a thriller Sunday Night.

