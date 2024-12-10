Group of 13 School Trustees Reportedly Resist Bill Belichick’s Elaborate Plan to Make UNC Football a CFB Powerhouse

Jan 7, 2024; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick watches from the sideline as they take on the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

Bill Belichick is inching closer to becoming the head coach at UNC. After a week of rumors, it’s being reported that the former New England Patriots coach is willing to accept a job for the ACC program. But he has an elaborate scheme he wants to implement in the process, which didn’t sit well with the team of trustees.

According to Ollie Connolly of the Guardian US, a group of 13 trustees are resistant to the ideas that Belichick has in mind for the Tar Heels. Apparently, the “400-page bible” that he laid out to the board would completely renovate the way the school views football. Because the demands are so severe, Belichick himself is even unsure if the Tar Heels will agree. But he has stood firm and is not going to negotiate.

What is this master plan that Belichick has in store? Well, it starts with his son, Stephen. Bill has an unusual request to have Stephen be the head coach in waiting at UNC. Surprisingly, though, the Tar Heels are willing to meet this demand.

Stephen Belichick is currently the defensive coordinator for the Washington Huskies. He helped turn the secondary around in their first season in the BIG TEN, but the team slumped in comparison to their championship run last year.

Along with his son succeeding him as the next head coach, Belichick’s 400-page ‘bible’ outlines the structure he desires should he coach there, detailing payment, staff choices, and expectations. While they may seem like burly demands, Belichick is making it clear that he wants full control over the next team he coaches.

It may be what Belichick needs to become a college coach, but they might be too lofty of expectations. North Carolina is predominantly known as a basketball school, and they invest a lot of money in that side of the program. It would be difficult and maybe unrealistic for the school to completely shift its financial focus when it comes to sports.

But this is the decision UNC needs to ask themselves: do they want to be a college football powerhouse? Because that is what’s on the table right now. Sure, it will require a lot of investment and rearranging of financial choices. But they have the greatest coach of all time asking to take over the program and lead them to glory. It might be worth it for UNC to see if they can succeed in another sport.