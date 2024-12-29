“I Continued to Keep My Faith”: Michael Penix Jr. Feels Thankful for His NFL Career After Suffering 4 Major Injuries Early On

Dec 22, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) on the field after a victory over the New York Giants at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Atlanta Falcons drafted Michael Penix Jr. as their eighth overall pick in last year’s draft. He was a surprise draft pick for the team, as they had just signed Kirk Cousins to a massive four-year $180 million deal. Even more surprising was the Falcons’ decision to take a chance on a rookie quarterback with a history of injuries, potentially bringing the same concerns with him.

Penix Jr. himself recently detailed his injuries in a short Instagram video with SNF on NBC.

“2018, ACL tear, out for the season. 2019, sternoclavicular joint dislocation. 2020, the same ACL [tear], the right ACL. 2021, I had an AC joint sprain, I think it was separated. So, it was tough.”

Continuing a career with so many injuries takes a mental toll on anyone. When asked if he ever considered quitting, which would have been completely understandable, Penix offered a different perspective. At some point, you have to prioritize your health, but he was determined to keep pushing forward.

“No, I didn’t consider quitting. You know, I just continued to keep my faith and my trust in God. You know, just continue to have that positive energy.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SNF on NBC (@snfonnbc)

It’s an admirable mindset for Penix to have, and one that ultimately paid off. After transferring from Indiana to Washington in 2022, he left the injuries behind and produced big-time. Penix led the NCAA in passing yards per game in his Junior and Senior seasons. He also led his Huskies to the National Championship game just last season.

Penix the new Falcons starter

After a 6-3 start to the season with Cousins at the helm, the Falcons quickly faltered. They lost four straight before beating a struggling Raiders team without scoring a touchdown. This performance prompted head coach Raheem Morris to make a quarterback change, as Cousins wasn’t delivering as the Falcons had envisioned before the season.

It led to Penix getting his first start of his career last week against the New York Giants. While his numbers on paper didn’t look amazing, he still led the Falcons to a dominant 34-7 victory. He finished 18/27 for 202 yards and an interception. But, it was an interception more on the fault of Kyle Pitts for failing to secure a beautifully thrown pass.

We’ll see if Penix and the Falcons can keep it going when they take on the Commanders on Sunday Night Football. It’s a must-win for Atlanta, as Tampa Bay tries to steal away their playoff spot.