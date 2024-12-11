Is Bill Belichick’s Son Also a Football Coach? All You Need to Know About Steve Belichick

Aug 19, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick (left) and Steve Belichick, linebackers coach (right) watch the in stadium displays during the first half of a preseason against the Carolina Panthers game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Bill Belichick and the UNC Tar Heels are reportedly finalizing a deal to make him the next head coach. It came out yesterday, though, that Belichick was receiving pushback from the board of trustees on his demands. One of those demands was to make his son, Steve Belichick, the next in line to become head coach. So, the question naturally arises: what exactly does Steve do?

The son of the greatest coach of all time, Steve Belichick, 37, worked as a defensive assistant for the New England Patriots from 2012 to 2023. Following his dad’s departure from the team, he was hired as a defensive coordinator for the Washington Huskies. And Steve had a great season in the Evergreen State, turning them into a top-20 defense in the nation.

Many critics of the coach thought he was coasting off his dad’s successes. But the Huskies’ defense this past season shows that he may just be great at his job. And it’s something Bill has taken notice of. It’s no wonder why the former Patriots head man named Stephen as the coach in waiting. And the program was willing to meet that demand.

Bill’s other son, Brian Belichick, is actually still working as a safeties coach for the Patriots under new head coach Jerod Mayo. It’s a successful family full of football coaches.

Bill Belichick makes his return

Bill’s comeback to coaching is a massive addition for North Carolina. The Tar Heels are known as a basketball school, something Stephen A Smith was quick to remind the legendary coach.

However, Belichick is going to have a wide range of tools at his disposal given to him by the school to turn UNC into an NFL-type program. Bill detailed on his most recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show that if he were to coach in college, it would be for a professional program that produces NFL talent. While a 400-page addendum is a lot for a university to adhere to for one coach, the Tar Heels obviously think the risk is worth it.

It’s going to be interesting to see how fast Belichick can turn UNC into a powerhouse, but that outcome feels most likely. And if things don’t go according to plan in his first few seasons, the contingency plan to hire the younger Steve is a nice safety valve to have at his disposal.

We’ll see in the coming offseason how much Bill’s hiring changes things for North Carolina, as recruits may be more interested in attending the school now.